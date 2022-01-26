 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Alabama Man and his meth eating Attack Squirrel are back in the news, facing new charges of trying to one-up Florida Man   (al.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama man
Youtube BrimMyOoEDA
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Isn't it like the 3rd time this topic has been posted?
At least the 2nd...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BrimMyOoEDA]


...and we are done here.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll take Things That Never Happened for $400, Alex.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How could you tell the difference between a squirrel and a meth-squirrel?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meth Attack Squirrel? That's nuts!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lakrfool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mug shots reveal long history of drug arrests for the caged squirrel.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: How could you tell the difference between a squirrel and a meth-squirrel?


A regular squirrel is used to eating nuts. A meth squirrel has lost all its teeth so it resorts to sucking ***** to get its fix.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: How could you tell the difference between a squirrel and a meth-squirrel?


A squirrel robs your bird feeder, a meth squirrel robs your bird feeder and helps you look for the perpetrator.
 
