(9News (Australia))   You know when you were a toddler they told you to check for monsters under your bed before you go to sleep? Well this being Australia, you need to check for 6-foot-long slithering lengths of NOPE   (9news.com.au) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the next generation of HP going to be set in Australia.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that they found the beast under his bed, they need to check his closet, and his head.

Metallica: Enter Sandman (Official Music Video)
Youtube CD-E-LDc384
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Obvious tag" on vacation?
I mean, it's a snake. It'll go there. Where ever there is.
It's Austria, it'll kill you stone dead, and then romance your sheila.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No wonder the Brits used to send their prisoners there. The local flora/fauna would kill off all the criminals before they died of old age.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"They're normally pretty docile but in this case it was agitated and I did get bitten. It's normally out of a fear reaction, a defence mechanism rather than aggression.

You fool, it was trying to warn you about the giant koala spider hiding in the closet!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nope rope
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never once as a kid did I look for monsters under my bed, They were always in the closet.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: Never once as a kid did I look for monsters under my bed, They were always in the closet.


That was your dad.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would rather find a constrictor 10 times it of 10 than a brown or other highly venomous snake. An average adult male can bite the tail off, or cut the head off of a python with minimal effort. You get tagged by a brown, tiger, or taipan.......you're gonna have a bad day, mmmmkay?
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Saturday morning cartoons taught me that monsters under my bed just wanted to eat my socks...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
gettingdialogic.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fergusg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I went to Australia in 2001 and spent a couple of days with the astronomy club at their campground 3 hours out of Sydney. They had shacks with cots for us to sleep, but warned us to check our shoes for nopes before putting them on in the morning.

You quickly adopt their safety habits when you know there are poisonous nopes in the area.
 
lakrfool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: That was your dad.


Nope. Dad always worked late hours he was never home at night.

As a kid, I really wasn't afraid of "monsters"

However at the age of 12 or whatever, I saw the Exorcist movie and that scared the crap out of me for quite a while
 
