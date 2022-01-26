 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Rapper creates dinner roll sofa called a LOAFA. Deez nutz joke continuation still pending   (wgntv.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A loofah sofa?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible Sky Lizard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For Bill O'Reilly the loofah sofa will need falafel cushions.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
but is it Sofa King awesome?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can you slip in and out of it easily?  Maybe keep a penny in the folds?
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder if there is a Hawaiian version.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That guy raps?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That dude looks like he has to go knocking door to door when he moves...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That looks stupid and delicious.
 
debug
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somebody is going to try to eat that.
 
lurkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: That guy raps?


Good enuf for Estonia.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It looks about as comfortable as his shoes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dude looks like Wednesday Adams with a pencil moustache.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WARNING: Couch is not edible!  Not recommended for those who use cannabis.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jeebus this guy Tommy Cash is a disgrace to the genre of euro-rap. He's Estonian!
TOMMY CASH - RACKED (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube w7yG1P2Nq_w
(don't click plz)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

debug: What?
[Fark user image image 620x370]


Lulz.

/Go Hawks.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's pretty comfy until the bread gets stale.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
popnable.comView Full Size
 
