(CBS Boston)   Another weekend, another major snowstorm coming. One would think it was January or something   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
22
    More: Cool, Storm, passing hour, Winter storm, Massachusetts, Blizzard, Flood stage, Tide, Weather hazards  
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This might be *our* first blizzard of the season, now that winter's half over (weather-wise, typically).

Then we get 40+ F and rain by next Thursday.  :-/
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both snow blowers (walk behind and yard tractor mounted) are gassed up and ready to go.  Stocked up on salt and the kids are ready to do the steps and walk.

/Probably get 2" of rain.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Both snow blowers (walk behind and yard tractor mounted) are gassed up and ready to go.  Stocked up on salt and the kids are ready to do the steps and walk.

/Probably get 2" of rain.


This.  It's all a conspiracy to sell bottled water and white bread.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

macadamnut: TommyDeuce: Both snow blowers (walk behind and yard tractor mounted) are gassed up and ready to go.  Stocked up on salt and the kids are ready to do the steps and walk.

/Probably get 2" of rain.

This.  It's all a conspiracy to sell bottled water and white bread.


bread, milk and eggs - the French Toast shoppers before the storm.

/They'll be out in force Friday morning.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

macadamnut: TommyDeuce: Both snow blowers (walk behind and yard tractor mounted) are gassed up and ready to go.  Stocked up on salt and the kids are ready to do the steps and walk.

/Probably get 2" of rain.

This.  It's all a conspiracy to sell bottled water and white bread.


"Milk, bread, eggs, toilet paper", either a blizzard or a french toast orgy.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Bread & Milk" -THE ORIGINAL VIDEO- vicdibitetto.net
Youtube i6zaVYWLTkU
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't forget the bloody mary mix and vodka.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But it's sunny in Australia so this is all a lie.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
what does Frankie have to say?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

khitsicker: what does Frankie have to say?


Relax, don't do it
When you wanna go do it
Relax, don't do it
When you wanna come
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It had been an unseasonably warm winter here until the Tonga eruption.  Since then it has been unseasonably cold.  Not insanely cold, just mid 30s at night and struggling to get above mid 40s pretty much every day.  Prior to that every day this month had been like Spring.

I know correlation doesn't equal causation, but I have been wondering if the eruption has had something to do with it.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
could you send the snow back west, please? It's getting icy on the ski trails and the snow piles along the roads are all black and depressing.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh shiat! Time to go buy all the MILK and BREAD.

/ Just kidding, this is Massachusetts, as long as we have at least one day's worth of booze on-hand it's kind of "meh"
// The snow part, anyway
/// You do have to prepare to do mortal combat over parking spots
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Oh shiat! Time to go buy all the MILK and BREAD.

/ Just kidding, this is Massachusetts, as long as we have at least one day's worth of booze on-hand it's kind of "meh"
// The snow part, anyway
/// You do have to prepare to do mortal combat over parking spots


I am glad that I'll be clearing the driveway on a Saturday, and not a school/work day when it needs to be clear by 6:30 so everyone can get where they are going.

/Wife has a daycare in the house
//My kids have 7:00 and 7:15 drop offs at school
///Driveway is 1/4 mile long
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I want some proper snow.. Some friends want to go for a hike on Sunday and I want there to be enough to break out the snowshoes. They're still forecasting the back half of the storm to be mostly rain so I don't think I'll be that lucky... at least I won't have to shovel.
 
munko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: khitsicker: what does Frankie have to say?

Relax, don't do it
When you wanna go do it
Relax, don't do it
When you wanna come


repeat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 460x328] [View Full Size image _x_]



i.pinimg.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I, for one, await the the bomb cyclone that will hit the NYC area!
/my doggos love the snow
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's 51F, not a cloud in the sky.  Come morning it will be 28.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We've come far enough through the winter in New England where stripping the grocery store shelves no longer sparks joy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TommyDeuce: Both snow blowers (walk behind and yard tractor mounted) are gassed up and ready to go.  Stocked up on salt and the kids are ready to do the steps and walk.

/Probably get 2" of rain.


Same here.

The huge walk behind 2 stage is gassed up.
The little electric one stage that I use for the decks in in the house with the extension chord.
Generator staged just inside the garage door.

Expecting rain du to preparedness.

You all can thank me later.
 
