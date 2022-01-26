 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   'Snake burglar' slithers back into another LA business. Snake whisperer, turd burglar remain at large, plan to form creepy voltron   (ktla.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ADT exploit? What a great advertising campaign by their competitors.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Snake Burglar" is my Whitesnake/Big Thief cover band.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And I'll form the dickhead!"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Turd Whisperer' never gets any respect.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I found some security video of this "Snake Burglar" crawling on the floor.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The other way is to case the place using the 1" square vinyl tile as measuring aid, cut holes in tin foil roof, and slowly, ever so slowly, move a piece of tape over face of detector. Or just keep setting the system off until the police tell the owner to turn it off for the night.  The body language of this conversation is detectable from 3 blocks away. Sheetrock and 1/16 metal roofing is more decorative than anything. In a previous life Sexy Jesus used to wear an eye patch and roam the seas looking for plunder in the form of pawn shops, moneylenders and joint stock companies.  All others were given quarter, you gotta have a code or you're just a thief.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess this is someone familiar with ADT security systems, and knows that the anti-false alarm logarithms don't trigger on things that are only a certain height from the floor.

It's supposed to stop false alarms from things like rats, cats, and the like, but it clearly can't recognize something human-sized lying on the ground.

I'd be looking for someone who used to be employed by ADT as an installer or programmer.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Or has read your post.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Many motion sensors use passive IR.  They would be looking for things with a certain level of heat and orientation.  Many motion detection algorithms are looking for a vertical rectangle of at least a certain size moving across the sensor field at a certain rate of speed.  By spreading horizontally the way he does it doesn't match up.

He might also have lined his clothing with insulating material or foil to further improve his chances by making his thermal signature less likely to be in the human body temp range.  The crawling looks stupid obviously works for ordinary sensors.

If they had a camera (optical) based system then it would have been likely to catch him.  Most security cameras today can detect objects that have been added or removed from a scene.
 
