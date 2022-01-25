 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   UNICEF calls for 850 children to be evacuated from Syrian prison. McBain and his pennies seen ready on stand-by   (upi.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.  That's enough internet for today and it's 6:18am.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assad commiting war crimes? Well, I never!
 
hagopiar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"McBain to base. Under attack by Commie Nazis. They won't stop me from delivering these UNICEF pennies. Go pennies! Help the puny children who need you."

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Assad commiting war crimes? Well, I never!


Yeah, I remember when all those folks were running out of fuel, so he decided in his infinite benevolence to airlift barrels of combustible fuel right to them.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where was the United Nations Children's Fund when Fat Donny was imprisoning children he'd stolen from their parents?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What kind of 3rd world country takes children and puts them in prison?!!?  oh wait.
 
