(KGET Bakersfield)   Last remaining Woolworth's diner to be closed temporarily. Subby now has no where to go after the sock hop   (kget.com) divider line
abbarach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Today I learned Foot Locker used to be Woolworth.
 
lakrfool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Have opinions about the service at Woolworth diner...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WHAT OF THE WEENIE ROAST?
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have very vague memories of going to the Woolworth diner in the early 80's. I think by 1990 it was shut down.

/GotNuthin'
 
