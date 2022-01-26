 Skip to content
 
(Juneau Empire)   Suspect says he was just trying to take his pants off and have a snack when he accidentally stabbed his drinking buddy to death. As one does   (juneauempire.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whoops!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then maybe he shouldn't have mouthed-off like that!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for the death part, this sounds like a very thin plot to a gay porn movie.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't have happened if he managed to get his pants off sooner.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: John Lee Stapleton, 50, is being tried for the killing of John Fergerson, 61. Stapleton is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

I am confused.  He kills one person but has 3 murder charges against him.  How does that work?  I thought this was America.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50 years old and still in junior high school is no way to go through life, gramps.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oops I pushed him and oops a knife in my hand and oops pointed in the direction of the push and oops pushed him more than once.

Yeaaaah.

Still, it's an interesting gamble from the prosecutor not to throw in a manslaughter count.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Another sunny day in Juneau.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA:  Stapleton said. "I kept cracking jokes that were inappropriate. I wasn't being a mean drunk or anything, but I was being a turd."

A day in the life of the Fark politics tab.
 
August11
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Life is full of pain, regret, and stupidity. But some people really know how pile it up into quite a heap.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: FTA:  Stapleton said. "I kept cracking jokes that were inappropriate. I wasn't being a mean drunk or anything, but I was being a turd."

A day in the life of the Fark politics tab.


Also: Stapleton's blood alcohol level tested at .282 several hours later

Which farker hasn't been posting lately?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Oops I pushed him and oops a knife in my hand and oops pointed in the direction of the push and oops pushed him more than once.

Yeaaaah.

Still, it's an interesting gamble from the prosecutor not to throw in a manslaughter count.


rightwingnews.comView Full Size

Oops I did it again ...
 
