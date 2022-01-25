 Skip to content
 
Its Australia Day so everyone get your knifey-spooney ready and polish up the boot
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The main discussion in many places about our national day here is changing the date. Historically, January 26 is the anniversary of the founding of the colony of New South Wales, so it's historically irrelevant to all the bits of Australia which aren't NSW (other than as 'invasion day' as its regarded by indigenous Australians). NSW was a British colony for over a century before it and the other colonies federated to become a single country in 1901. At that time, it was uncertain if the other British colony in our region, New Zealand, might also get on board, of course they didn't and became an independent nation a few years later, I make this point just to demonstrate that the colonies were quite independent prior to federation and didn't see themselves as a united country in the nineteenth century. There are various dates of events involved with our federation which would be much better to celebrate as Australia Day because they are nationally relevant and are about national unity unlike Jan 26.

January 26 is celebrated in my family as my late grandmother's birthday (she'd have been 100 today, she passed away in 2015, in any case she was born in Latvia - rather than having an Aussie barbecue I'm roasting a pork in the eastern Euro style). Grandma was a zany old lady and is fondly remembered.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I read that in a New Zealand accent.
Happy Zany Old Lady Day.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straya Day
Straya! (not safe for work)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In honor/honour of Australia Day:

AC/DC- For Those About To Rock [Live in Landover, MD, Dec. 1981] (Pro Shot)
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why, sure!
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Happy Invasion Day!

Midnight Oil - The Dead Heart
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you dumped England way back in 1901, why did you still end up driving on the wrong side of the road?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How to speak Australian : Abbreviate Everything
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kraig57
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: In honor/honour of Australia Day:

I see your Brian Johnson and raise you Bon Scott.

IT'S A LONG WAY TO THE TOP (IF YOU WANNA ROCK 'N' ROLL) - AC DC
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From the article: "We urge you to know what January 26 means to us, and how this date affects us - the day we were invaded, accosted, murdered, moved off our lands and an ongoing, attempted genocide began," said the organisation's director Stacey Campton.

Just wanted to repeat this important part, since some people talk about "unity" when what they really want to say is "stfu go away or we'll kill you too."
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I view it simply as "bloody Sydney day"

We need a better day, that's less divisive. Better yet make it a weekend.

Very few people I've met actually like the idea of the 26th...well non NSW people seem to always want it moved.

I do wonder if it's sheer ego of (some) the people from NSW keeping the day as it is....they have to be number #1 no matter what.
 
minorshan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: [Fark user image image 338x277]


Oh, Barbie...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nytmare: If you dumped England way back in 1901, why did you still end up driving on the wrong side of the road?


We didn't... 1st January 1901 was Federation of the separate states into a single nation. Some things are still technically controlled by the UK - for example, our Head Of State is still the British monarch.
Also (grabbed from Quora, haven't checked it, but it's ringing the right bell): 'In 1986, the Australia Act, among other things, abolished appeals to the Privy Council in London. However, decisions by British courts remain binding precedents up to that point.'
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Technically since the Whitlam era the monarch is Australian. She's the Queen of Australia. She just is also the Queen of England and various other places. At this point there's a solid chance the Poms will dump the monarchy before we do, awkward. It says unfortunate things about Australian national insecurity that we can't do the obvious and become a Republic and change the flag and we're taking way to long to change our national day.

You're correct about appeals to the British Privy Council being a thing until the mid-80's.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I assume the custom was to travel on the left with carts and whatnot already.
 
thisispete
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I read everything in a New Zealand accent. You should ask me about my six decks.

Happy Australia Day - enjoy your rounds of goon of fortune.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Interesting write up on CNN (no, seriously!):
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/25/opinions/australia-day-january-26-change-date-calma/index.html
 
