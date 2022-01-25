 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) Reduce your chances of dying from Covid by 99% with this one weird trick
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry, but I don't accept anything as being true if I don't see in on Fox News.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I dunno, dude. I heard the vaccine has Satan in it.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Drink urine"?  SURVEY SAYS...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I personally find it very suspicious that all of a sudden the China virus is only targeting those of us who have been bravely standing up to the tyranny of Joe Biden the traitor. Very suspicious indeed.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it more viagra? Because Krieger.jpg
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know what's missing from that graph? The number of people drinking their own piss who didn't die from Covid because the pHARMa owned deep state controlled lame stream media doesn't want you to know the truth. Wake up sheeple!!
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's horse paste and urine, isn't it?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A centipede in your vagina?
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So if you are unvaccinated and get COVID, you have a 9.74% chance of dying?  That's huge, I thought it was around 5% of hospitalization and then 5% of those die.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Got my booster 8 days ago, and yesterday three of my roommates tested positive, so I'm pretty pleased with the timing. I'm still testing negative, but hopefully I'm well protected against anything severe even if that changes.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I dunno, dude. I heard the vaccine has Satan in it.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NOT doubting the efficacy of vaccine + booster, but I wonder what effect shows up in those stats from the fact that anyone in the USA who is still unvaccinated at this point in the pandemic is very likely to also be more generally a farking idiot about covid.

The fully vaccinated people with boosters are probably doing a lot less "masks are Hitler" and "you can't tell me not to lick people" and "covid is a hoax" and "gimme horse de-wormer" and so on.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: NOT doubting the efficacy of vaccine + booster, but I wonder what effect shows up in those stats from the fact that anyone in the USA who is still unvaccinated at this point in the pandemic is very likely to also be more generally a farking idiot about covid.

The fully vaccinated people with boosters are probably doing a lot less "masks are Hitler" and "you can't tell me not to lick people" and "covid is a hoax" and "gimme horse de-wormer" and so on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anuran: It's horse paste and urine, isn't it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
