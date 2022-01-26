 Skip to content
(WNEP Scranton)   First responder experiences health issues after members of the Army of the 12 Monkeys truck crash five days ago. I was hoping for giant meteor, but this will work   (wnep.com) divider line
    Montour County, Pennsylvania, Danville, Pennsylvania, Michele Fallon  
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From TFA:

"When we asked why the CDC says the monkeys posed a health risk to the public."

...were they still waiting on a response, so they had to end their article on an incomplete thought?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they weren't on a plane
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, Bob
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unrepentant Fool: From TFA:

"When we asked why the CDC says the monkeys posed a health risk to the public."

...were they still waiting on a response, so they had to end their article on an incomplete thought?


That's when the author died of the monkey plague

/he was dictating
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie before, it was called "Outbreak".
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cool. I always wanted to be a zombie.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Caelistis: I've seen this movie before, it was called "Outbreak".


I always knew the end of the world would be Patrick Dempsey's fault.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Nice headline, Bob


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/understood that reference
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From another article:

"I was close to the monkeys, I touched the crates, I walked through their feces so I was very close. So I called to inquire, you know, was I safe?" Fallon said.

Fallon opted to go to the hospital because she had an open cut on her hand and started developing pink eye symptoms, which she feared may have been linked to the monkeys.

The lab monkeys had just arrived from Africa and were en route to a CDC-approved quarantine facility in Florida at the time of the crash.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: Caelistis: I've seen this movie before, it was called "Outbreak".

I always knew the end of the world would be Patrick Dempsey's fault.


I think that is the move where many Americans learned how to wear protective gear, like masks.   Their protective posture, popping their suit hoods on and off all the time, was terrible.  Its no wonder many folks wear a mask on their chin.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I bet those monkeys weren't wearing masks either.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I touched the crates, I walked through their feces so I was very close."

What was she going to do, give a monkey CPR?  Stay the fark away from wild animals who have just gone through a significant emotional event.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Come on meow, that was literally the plot of the first episode of the last season of Tacoma Fire
 
Headso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Authorities originally said four escaped, but there were only three.
After they were caught, those escaped monkeys were euthanized.
When we asked why the CDC says the monkeys posed a health risk to the public.

All conspiracy theorists after reading this article:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The monkeys are probably more in danger of getting sick from this lady than the other way around.  Her "mysterious cold" could easily be covid.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If they can just send a traveler back in time to kill TFG as a child this entire timeline would just go away.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: From TFA:

"When we asked why the CDC says the monkeys posed a health risk to the public."

...were they still waiting on a response, so they had to end their article on an incomplete thought?


The CDC, The Wiki and about a thousand other sites give the information freely online if the journobot had checked.

Even Fark has a couple of threads on this subject.  We love a good herpes joke and a foamy monkey virus reference.

/insert macaque double entendre here
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: From another article:

"I was close to the monkeys, I touched the crates, I walked through their feces so I was very close. So I called to inquire, you know, was I safe?" Fallon said.

Fallon opted to go to the hospital because she had an open cut on her hand and started developing pink eye symptoms, which she feared may have been linked to the monkeys.

The lab monkeys had just arrived from Africa and were en route to a CDC-approved quarantine facility in Florida at the time of the crash.


You know that if we all come down with pink eye that schools will have to close forever.

Only thing sure to get you sent home as being "too grossly contagious for the school nurse to deal with"

Well, that and head lice.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
histopathology-india.netView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This whole thing is bananas.. Here I was hoping for Yellowstone going off and what do I get? Diagnosis: Curious George... another damn medical drama end of the world trap.

I had high hopes for you Tonga! You blew it! End of the world? Nope. Force of eruption pushing us in to the sun? Nope. What did I get from having the mole people arrange that? A few lousy waves and rearrangement of the local geography.

I'm going back to my moon base.. this is so depressing.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

2wolves: "I touched the crates, I walked through their feces so I was very close."

What was she going to do, give a monkey CPR?  Stay the fark away from wild animals who have just gone through a significant emotional event.


If I'd have done that my wedding night would have been very different.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wingnut396: ghettodwarf: Caelistis: I've seen this movie before, it was called "Outbreak".

I always knew the end of the world would be Patrick Dempsey's fault.

I think that is the move where many Americans learned how to wear protective gear, like masks.   Their protective posture, popping their suit hoods on and off all the time, was terrible.  Its no wonder many folks wear a mask on their chin.


You don't expect *actors* not to show their faces, do you? How will people know who they are?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If they can just send a traveler back in time to kill TFG as a child this entire timeline would just go away.


Unfortunately that's not the case. Republicans have been working towards Trump since Nixon, and if it wasn't him, is would be someone as bad, or worse.
 
algman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So how much is she asking for in the civil suits?
 
docilej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Unfortunately that's not the case. Democrats have been working towards Biden since Johnson, and if it wasn't him, is would be someone as bad, or worse.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm going back to bed.
Everyday I see a headline and think, "so this is how the end, begins"

/I'll get up later to have some tea and try out that box of "tangy, cheddar" soylent
I picked up yesterday.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: SpectroBoy: If they can just send a traveler back in time to kill TFG as a child this entire timeline would just go away.

Unfortunately that's not the case. Republicans have been working towards Trump since Nixon, and if it wasn't him, is would be someone as bad, or worse.


Yes, but the nexus was the 2016 election combined with firing up the large hadron collider. At that point in space time the coutry was making a decision. GQP BS, or continued Democracy trying to improve itself.

If the choice is between stopping sub-atomic physics research or killing a fat, sociopathic, orange monster, I say "Show me to the time machine and hand me a gun".
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least 12 of those monkeys should form some type of military unit.   Like an army mabye..
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm here subby. But it looks like the monkeys will be doing my job for me.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sengaya!
YOU GOT BITE OF THE MONKEY RAT
Youtube zLVKd3qM2ec
 
