(WTKR)   Here's video of motorists getting plowed in Ohio   (wtkr.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

710 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 12:05 AM (54 minutes ago)



25 Comments     (+0 »)
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wowza!  When I read the story I envisioned it covering one lane, not all three!  You get quite an ark when going 70 MPH in a snowplow.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a farking maroon. Is his job protected by a union, cuz he needs to go.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We are working with the customers affected by this incident.

translation: We will pay all the motorists off with big checks to shut them up because this union piece of shiat will not be disciplined and will be allowed to keep his job.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Getting involuntarily plowed quick and cold in Ohio?  Isn't that move called the Jim Jordan?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

unixpro: Wowza!  When I read the story I envisioned it covering one lane, not all three!  You get quite an ark when going 70 MPH in a snowplow.


70 + 70 in opposite direction, 140

Don't drive that fast on ice
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sponge - Plowed
Youtube MqKcUS2Npic
 
mchaboud
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
TIL: subby's mom is a motorist...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Darth Blader?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A couple people in this thread must be really unhappy at the growing outbreak of unionization across the country. Must be frustrating to see so many people throw off the shackles of lies and propaganda spewed by the right and a generation eager to bring actual quality of life to every worker.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had really hoped for a Giggity thread.

Leaving most disappointed.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That name again is Mr. Plow.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: What a farking maroon. Is his job protected by a union, cuz he needs to go.


He's on administrative leave until they do a fair and impartial investigation.

Then they'll hang him.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cincinnati or Cleveland?
Youtube gKa5EmuZqGc
 
Aquapope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: unixpro: Wowza!  When I read the story I envisioned it covering one lane, not all three!  You get quite an ark when going 70 MPH in a snowplow.

70 + 70 in opposite direction, 140

Don't drive that fast on ice


A cubic foot of ice is about 50 lbs.  50 lbs going 140 mph into your car is gonna leave a mark, even if it is slush.
 
Dryad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: We are working with the customers affected by this incident.

translation: We will pay all the motorists off with big checks to shut them up because this union piece of shiat will not be disciplined and will be allowed to keep his job.


Nope. No need for big checks, not with state lawyers who can repeat the mantra "sovereign immunity"
 
Mokmo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The highway patrol dashcams are starting to come out. Trail of destruction doesn't begin to describe it. Closest I got to a highway crash was when an 18-wheeler sprayed me with a lot of slush, but nothing like this. That's going to cost them quite a bit of money.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: What a farking maroon. Is his job protected by a union, cuz he needs to go.


FTFA: "The Ohio Turnpike is managed by an independent company, not the Ohio Department of Transportation"

Meaning they were trying to cut costs by using likely non-union contractors, who don't know what the hell they are doing and now will end up costing way more due to all the impending lawsuits.
 
full8me
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This was done by a private company who is contracted to perform the operation.  So the "stupid union gubmint employee" crowd can stop their moaning.  If it were a government employee they'd be taking their sweet time, most likely.  This was a for profit corporation that was probably giving zero damns about the safety of their own employees or the public as much as they cared about their bottom line.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yatta - Irrational Exuberance
Youtube DXVhqyY4cuo
 
whereisian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is criminal negligence a thing there?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Or "How I lost my job as a snow plow operator".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

admiral_neckbeard: Badmoodman: What a farking maroon. Is his job protected by a union, cuz he needs to go.

FTFA: "The Ohio Turnpike is managed by an independent company, not the Ohio Department of Transportation"

Meaning they were trying to cut costs by using likely non-union contractors, who don't know what the hell they are doing and now will end up costing way more due to all the impending lawsuits.



No, meaning the turnpike is under the management of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, not ODOT. The employees are probably Teamsters.

/the question here shouldn't be whether this driver keeps his job anyway; he should be in jail
 
MIRV888
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was epic.  I enjoyed watching it.
The plow driver knew exactly what he was doing.
 
