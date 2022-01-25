 Skip to content
(USA Today)   You want nope with that?   (usatoday.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Please allow me to be the first to say...

Bullshiat.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i have not found too many "hard" spiders...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i have not found too many "hard" spiders...


Is that because the females often kill the males after mating?
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i have not found too many "hard" spiders...


show more skin.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tip-offs that this was another country:
1) McDonald's discontinued the wraps years ago
2) it was a spider, singular, while in the U.S., you would bite into a nest of spiders
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
McNOPE
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Main?

Jesus Christ...
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Please allow me to be the first to say...

Bullshiat.


I must also confess scepticism [sic]
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"At first I thought it was the end of a tomato, so I pulled it out, and at first I thought it was just part of the chicken, but when I looked closer, I thought it was a crab, then I realized it was a spider,"

Leave it to the refined pallet of a Brit to confuse a spider for a tomato.  And then chicken.  And then crab.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Tip-offs that this was another country:
1) McDonald's discontinued the wraps years ago
2) it was a spider, singular, while in the U.S., you would bite into a nest of spiders


or the first few words in the story

A woman in England
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've seen sushi spider rolls but not spider burgers.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTP 2: i have not found too many "hard" spiders...


akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you think that is the first bug you have ever eaten with your food, lady, you better sit down because the truth is going to be hard to swallow (pun intended)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
