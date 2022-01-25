 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   With only a few thousand of them left, the Stellar's Sea Eagle, a massive bird with an 8ft wingspan, is a rare and thrilling sight for a birdwatcher. But considering they are native to Northeast Asia, spotting one in Maine is a once-in-lifetime thing   (apnews.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry my map was upside down and written in Chinese
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article kind of implies that it's being tracked, anyone figure out how to see that info?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: The article kind of implies that it's being tracked, anyone figure out how to see that info?


wouldn't you like to know!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further proof Biden is soft on border security.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat em' while you can!
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, an eagle!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's it taste like?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: What's it taste like?


Chicken, if you brined it for a couple of months.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if they've got enough spares that they can send one to Maine they're clearly not endangered

Open season
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Weatherkiss: What's it taste like?

Chicken, if you brined it for a couple of months.


Probably still taste more like fish than anything.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the bird (no gender was specified in TFA) will either find a mate or go home.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teenager made a solo flight around the world?
Hold my beer!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: I wonder if the bird (no gender was specified in TFA) will either find a mate or go home.


It is way out of it's range. The chances of another showing up are very slim it would have to be the right gender,which makes it even more improbable. I would love to see it, but I have to be in California for the next week. If it's still there when I get home to New Jersey, I may drive up there just to see a really rare bird. And don't anybody on this site call me a nerd... I read all of your deep gaming threads.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's coming over to see if there's an opportunity to wipe out and dominate the smaller, more pussified American Bald Eagle.
Asian Invasion!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I have one.


braggart.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Screw this, I'm going to the U.S.

*lands in Massachusetts*

Dammit!

*lands in Maine*

Oh, come on! This is NOT what I had in mind!
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: ZMugg: I wonder if the bird (no gender was specified in TFA) will either find a mate or go home.

It is way out of it's range. The chances of another showing up are very slim it would have to be the right gender,which makes it even more improbable. I would love to see it, but I have to be in California for the next week. If it's still there when I get home to New Jersey, I may drive up there just to see a really rare bird. And don't anybody on this site call me a nerd... I read all of your deep gaming threads.


I'm with you on this one, my Schmerdy friend.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZMugg: I wonder if the bird (no gender was specified in TFA) will either find a mate or go home.


After that long a trip, I'm guessing it's willing to shag anything that gives it a passing glance.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: ZMugg: I wonder if the bird (no gender was specified in TFA) will either find a mate or go home.

It is way out of it's range. The chances of another showing up are very slim it would have to be the right gender,which makes it even more improbable. I would love to see it, but I have to be in California for the next week. If it's still there when I get home to New Jersey, I may drive up there just to see a really rare bird. And don't anybody on this site call me a nerd... I read all of your deep gaming threads.


Yeah... nearly 1 out of 2 chances it would be the right gender.
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ZMugg: I wonder if the bird (no gender was specified in TFA) will either find a mate or go home.


as do we all, dear
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zeronewbury: ZMugg: I wonder if the bird (no gender was specified in TFA) will either find a mate or go home.

as do we all, dear


it does sound like the wonderings of every bartender at last call when you put it this way.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did they ever catch that one that escaped from the Aviary in Pittsburgh?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember there was a golden eagle in Portland, ME a few years ago. Something about errant raptors bring them to Maine.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
if it lives there now..
wouldn't it be an everyday thing now and not "once in a lifetime" ???
 
