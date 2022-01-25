 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   Florida Woman sets up cameras inside house, sees light reflecting from something shiny, concludes that it must be an angel. Florida Angel?   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she looking at the lens flare/reflection?

I'll bet a mirror freaks her out.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not watching a 30 second ad to see a shiatty home movie of ghosts, or skunk apes, or whatever
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
the bigger question is where did she get a time machine to go back to 1998 to find a webcam that shiatty?
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: the bigger question is where did she get a time machine to go back to 1998 to find a webcam that shiatty?


She knew the secret knock to get into HAARP's basement?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
you'd think the angel would have cleaned up a little bit.

/Florida Angel sounds like something really bad, or gross, or NTTAWWT.
 
spleef420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Florida Angel sounds like something really bad, or gross, or NTTAWWT.


Sounds like some new drug cocktail made up of fentanyl, bath salts and gator spunk.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only one kind of Angel frequents Florida.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's the latest, gigantic Sars-Cov-2 variant.

Or Ms Pacman.

Either way, stay away from it.
 
wademh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was that before or after she ate someone's face in a back alley while high on krokodil?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Probably Tamatoa
 
gottagopee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 480x360]


GAWD that was one of the greatest stupid conspiracies ever
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well seeing how much that "security camera" moved around, I'm guessing FL now has earthquakes. And when she panned up you can see the ceiling light causing it, with a noticeable light trace right back to the ceiling light.
 
gbv23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My buddy speaks their language

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Well seeing how much that "security camera" moved around, I'm guessing FL now has earthquakes. And when she panned up you can see the ceiling light causing it, with a noticeable light trace right back to the ceiling light.


Shhhh, shhhhhh, you'll anger the angel
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Homer´s angel
Youtube mW8Lbpg-ELU
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's your reflection, dumbass.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Biblical angels are some straight Cthulu elder god shiat
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: Only one kind of Angel frequents Florida.
[Fark user image 850x442]


What's that from?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She needs fewer cameras and more visits by her cleaning crew.

Jesus, just announce to random people you live like an animal.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is that blood splatter on the walls ?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"And then you got the people who don't believe it when you got it on camera.."

Yeah, it's fake.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

palelizard: MBooda: Only one kind of Angel frequents Florida.
[Fark user image 850x442]

What's that from?


Either Pan's Labyrinth or Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: Is that blood splatter on the walls ?[Fark user image image 346x750]


Looks like a picture through a cracked window or a cracked mirror.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That woman is mentally ill.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: palelizard: MBooda: Only one kind of Angel frequents Florida.
[Fark user image 850x442]

What's that from?

Either Pan's Labyrinth or Hellboy 2: The Golden Army


Hellboy.
This is the one from Pans Labyrinth
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: OkieDookie: palelizard: MBooda: Only one kind of Angel frequents Florida.
[Fark user image 850x442]

What's that from?

Either Pan's Labyrinth or Hellboy 2: The Golden Army

Hellboy.
This is the one from Pans Labyrinth
[nydailynews.com image 800x536]


Both have that Del Toro creepy weirdness to them.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

