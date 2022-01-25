 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   It is that time of year again when police follow footprints in snow to solve crimes   (wpxi.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Education, Pittsburgh Public Schools, Mayors Office, Pittsburgh Police, High school, Pittsburgh Public schools, Teacher, latest incident  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2022 at 8:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I covered a story about that once. A guy robbed a pizza delivery guy. The police followed his footprints in the fresh snow to his house and arrested him.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scaryforkids.comView Full Size
Good luck, officers
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  Too smart for that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Solve crimes"

Er, no.

The student was never seen with the gun, so there have been no arrests and no one has been detained.

Reading through the article, seems like the "no snitching" wall of silence is completely intact at this school.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was freaking Bigfoot!

farm5.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the mayor did say that he has instructed Pittsburgh police to go out there and find out what's going on.

This is the reason police in the US have such an impossible task - they're given vague, blanket missions to "fix stuff" and "make communities safer" with no idea of how to really do that.

"Defunding" is a good idea but a poor word choice. Rather, many of their jobs need to be reassigned to specialist agencies who can do them, rather than expecting one group of people to be amazing jacks-of-all-trades.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There's nothing quite like a good cold Winter to make me appreciate our nice warm drought
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: It was freaking Bigfoot!

[farm5.static.flickr.com image 850x781]


Big something

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: It was freaking Bigfoot!

[farm5.static.flickr.com image 850x781]


It could have been the devil.
The Devil's Footprints
Youtube Ce0VRTFd4ok
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably because there wasn't a donut shop between the suspect and the cops.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I cannot tell a lie, Officer Obie. I put that gun underneath that huge pile of trash."
/Arlo Guthrie wanted for questioning.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: It was freaking Bigfoot!

[farm5.static.flickr.com image 850x781]


Yep. With big feet, big ears, and a fuzzy tail.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: It was freaking Bigfoot!

[farm5.static.flickr.com image 850x781]


He visits my yard too and leaves me raisinets
 
austerity101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

khatores: "Defunding" is a good idea but a poor word choice.


This is why I default to "abolish."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My wife went to Peabody, a sports rival of Westinghouse. The unofficial motto of both schools was,"If we can't beat 'em in the field, we'll beat 'em in the parking lot."
 
KangTheMad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

greentea1985: SloppyFrenchKisser: It was freaking Bigfoot!

[farm5.static.flickr.com image 850x781]

Yep. With big feet, big ears, and a fuzzy tail.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like levitating above ground and poking holes in the snow with a cane to leave Morris code messages just to confuse people. It's harmless fun
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: It was freaking Bigfoot!

[farm5.static.flickr.com image 850x781]


Are you sure it wasn't bigfeet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.