(NBC Sports)   Man puts his glistening pectorals in service for his country one more time (pic)   (olympics.nbcsports.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Associated Press, Australia, Report, Humanitarian aid, Initial reports of damage, Pita Taufatofua, Communication, Tonga's population  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's for Tonga

And they could use a hero about now
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: And they could use a hero about now


Bonnie Tyler - Holding Out For A Hero (Official HD Video)
Youtube bWcASV2sey0
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the photo, the dude's pole is so big, he needs the girl next to him to help him hold it up with two hands.

Back to the story, it's pretty great to see how much he was able to fundraise for this effort. I'm sure it'll be put to good use.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We had a Tongan work for us for a few years.  Sweet kid, not a discontented bone in his body.  He was big, aberrantly strong, all treble.  I'm not sure if they're all like that, or if he was just a one-off.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pita Taufatofua, the shirtless Tongan Olympic flag bearer ...

.... Taufatofua, who at the time was training in Australia


What was he training for, more flag-bearing?

Oh, you mean he's an actual athlete? Odd that they don't bother to mention what sport he competes in, in the entire article.

He competes in 2 Olympic sports but he's just a flag-bearer to NBC
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He looks slippery to me.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I looked that good shirtless, I might not ever put one one.

/I do not look good shirtless
//or shirted for that matter
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
