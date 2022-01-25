 Skip to content
(NPR)   On the left, an article about how the SATs will be completely online, shorter, and easier. On the right, a bunch of 'In my day' complaints and humble-bragging   (npr.org) divider line
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a useless relic

/It was actually easier when I took it
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humble-brag?  HUMBLE-brag?  My SAT scores were good enough to help me get a National Merit Scholarship even though my high school grades sucked.

/bow down before your glorious queen!
//bow down, I say!!
///truly, I am amazing!!!
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
800 math 780 verbal, b average student
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh....SAT's. I knew I was working full time at my family's machine shop after high school, never applied to any college, and wasn't going to take the SAT's until my buddies talked me into taking it with them after a bender at the drive-in. I did so poorly on the math that I didn't even hit 1300. Good thing working in a machine shop in the early 80's with no computers didn't require math to figure out compound angles and converting degrees into radians.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: 800 math 780 verbal, b average student


And yet, here we are...
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a perfect 100. Suck it
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the median score on the SATs has to keep being recalibrated to adjust for the fact that students have done better on them every year since they first came out. Same with IQ tests. Really.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 1981 SAT scores were 640 Math and 680 Verbal which according to some calculator thingie puts me at the modern combined score of 2000, or 92nd percentile.

I probably could have done much better but I was a procrastinator and blew off a lot of study stuff.

I'm sure if I had to take the exact same test test now, I'd bomb it miserably.

I'll blame booze this time around.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't think of much that's more pathetic than a person who feels the need to brag about anything associated with their SAT performance.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Fun fact: the median score on the SATs has to keep being recalibrated to adjust for the fact that students have done better on them every year since they first came out. Same with IQ tests. Really.


Yeah. We all know that. Please try to keep up.

/ :-)
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I can't think of much that's more pathetic than a person who feels the need to brag about anything associated with their SAT performance.


wric.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sucked at both the SATs and the GREs, neither actually reflected how I would do as a student.   Still went to grad school and graduated with As.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I can't think of much that's more pathetic than a person who feels the need to brag about anything associated with their SAT performance.


I made the best bubble sheet Christmas trees.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for them to become self aware:

15. Racism : Anti-CRT :: cultural bias : ____
A. SAT
B. Anti-SAT
C. $$$$. Pay us testing fee$.
D. All of the below.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I only took the ACT but found an online converter. Hmmm, it's good.

1600:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I sucked at both the SATs and the GREs, neither actually reflected how I would do as a student.   Still went to grad school and graduated with As.


You studied history, right? Think you'd do as well now? They keep adding more history everyday.

/What year of Fark's history is the cutoff for the Classics department?
//Before or after the first site redesign?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
700 Verbal
630 Math
800 Swimsuit Contest
740 Bench Press
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My son is a senior in high school this year and none of the schools he applied to even required the SAT/ACT.  Which was nice, since he completely bombed the test.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ha ha the SATs are part of your school system!
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MBFGeek: What a useless relic

/It was actually easier when I took it


It was 100% multiple choice when I took it.   I guess they have to write essays now (can a farker confirm this).

Being dyslexic, writing an essay long hand would have torpedoed my SAT score the same way it torpedoed all my writing classes in high school.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't want to brag, but I rocked the SATs back in 1980.  I also got 10/10 in the "Only Geniuses Will Answer these Eight Questions Correctly" Buzzfeed quiz.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The main thing I don't like about this is that you are allowed to use your own device vs a standardized device.  This will lead to equipment inequality (e.g. a mouse and full sized keyboard user should eat the lunch of a tablet user in the essay portion) along with a much easier route for potential for cheating.

/who wants to join my company selling SAT optimized laptops to the parents of rich kids
 
Pinner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have no idea what my SAT score was. Or ACT.
Never thought to care about it much, but EVERYONE seems to remember theirs and makes a point of telling you their scores when it comes up.
Yeah? And?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: The main thing I don't like about this is that you are allowed to use your own device vs a standardized device.  This will lead to equipment inequality (e.g. a mouse and full sized keyboard user should eat the lunch of a tablet user in the essay portion) along with a much easier route for potential for cheating.

/who wants to join my company selling SAT optimized laptops to the parents of rich kids


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size

/never gets old
 
jbuist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just can the SAT and ACT entirely. If you graduated high school you can go to a college of some kind, tuition should be free too. Books should be open-source and free, accessible with even modest hardware like a modern phone. Printed copies should be provided near cost.
 
Muta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: The main thing I don't like about this is that you are allowed to use your own device vs a standardized device.  This will lead to equipment inequality (e.g. a mouse and full sized keyboard user should eat the lunch of a tablet user in the essay portion) along with a much easier route for potential for cheating.

/who wants to join my company selling SAT optimized laptops to the parents of rich kids


Right the essay in Word with the spell and grandma checker than copy/paste it on to the web sight.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They told me if I didn't test well I wouldn't be able to go to college. Joke was on them, my parents were in hock to the IRS and refused to fill out the FAFSA paperwork so I tested well and still didn't go.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I don't want to brag, but I rocked the SATs back in 1980.  I also got 10/10 in the "Only Geniuses Will Answer these Eight Questions Correctly" Buzzfeed quiz.


Took it in 1983-84. Got a do-over because I'm a nervous klutz. Farking bombed both times anyway but did better the second time -- after I took amphetamines.

/ Wow I'm already finished why isn't everyone else finished I'll just sit here quietly spinning in circles at my desk weeeeeeeeee!
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I took the SAT in middle school, and my score was good enough for Johns Hopkins to send me to Scottsdale, AZ for some big award ceremony. I got to meet a bunch of famous people like James Earl Jones, Martha Stewart, and Sam Donaldson.

Ben Carson and Marvin Minsky were there too, which in hindsight...
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why and how do any of you remember your SAT scores from 35 years ago?
 
jbuist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: The main thing I don't like about this is that you are allowed to use your own device vs a standardized device.  This will lead to equipment inequality (e.g. a mouse and full sized keyboard user should eat the lunch of a tablet user in the essay portion) along with a much easier route for potential for cheating.

/who wants to join my company selling SAT optimized laptops to the parents of rich kids


Having a room to take the test in that's quiet and properly set up is an advantage too. On the cheating topic living in close quarters or a noisy environment is going to trigger the automatic stuff looking for somebody speaking to you.

There's a bunch of reasons the SAT biases will still poke through in an online format.
 
MnDuffman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
During the test I sat in between our Valevictorian and the 4th smartest person in our class of 400. (Multiple choice)
Tested so well in math that I didn't need to take the required classes in college.
Didn't get above a C- in any math class in high school.
I had what was described as Chuck Yeager eyesight.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Algebrat: raerae1980: I sucked at both the SATs and the GREs, neither actually reflected how I would do as a student.   Still went to grad school and graduated with As.

You studied history, right? Think you'd do as well now? They keep adding more history everyday.

/What year of Fark's history is the cutoff for the Classics department?
//Before or after the first site redesign?


Yep, i was an archaeology major, so lots of history classes.
Id probably still suck at it, math was my problem, i did fine in the other subjects.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The SAT and GRE are useless, silly, and pointless.

And I say this as someone who got a perfect on my math GRE score, and about 1 question away from a perfect on my Verbal GRE.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Humble-brag?  HUMBLE-brag?  My SAT scores were good enough to help me get a National Merit Scholarship even though my high school grades sucked.

/bow down before your glorious queen!
//bow down, I say!!
///truly, I am amazing!!!


Yeah.  It was the only way I got into Engineering School.  My GPA and my SAT scores were complete opposites.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pinner: I have no idea what my SAT score was. Or ACT.
Never thought to care about it much, but EVERYONE seems to remember theirs and makes a point of telling you their scores when it comes up.
Yeah? And?


They must have peaked in high school?

/34 on ACT
//parents made me re-take it; was stoned, got 35
///yes, parents are Asian immigrants
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Drew: 800 math 780 verbal, b average student


Quick, prove it. Say something smart.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My 1981 SAT scores were 640 Math and 680 Verbal which according to some calculator thingie puts me at the modern combined score of 2000, or 92nd percentile.


That's probably a bit out of date now, as the SAT reverted to a 1600-point scale a couple of years ago.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: 700 Verbal
630 Math
800 Swimsuit Contest
740 Bench Press


Are all those in pounds or grams?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I took the PSAT. Math and verbal scores were equal.

I took the SAT. Math and verbal scores were equal again.

Not sure how common that is but it felt a little strange.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ooooh....
My first round of SAT I spent the night before with friends on acid...
walked to school to take the test and promptly fell asleep out in front of the school once I got there and stopped at the usual hang out (La Cueva High School, Abq, NM), got woken by some friends and selpt walked through the exam...     I did ... pooorly.

Took it again a year and a half later and did reasonably well.

I nailed the ACT, and that had recruiters calling my house and sending me mail for two years.
Had the Air Force recruiter telling me I could still be in a band...   it was weird.
It was mostly AF and Navy recruiters...
I moved to the east coast and tried to follow the dream...
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
SAT's continuing to work to make sure only the "right" people get into college since 1926.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Felgraf: The SAT and GRE are useless, silly, and pointless.

And I say this as someone who got a perfect on my math GRE score, and about 1 question away from a perfect on my Verbal GRE.


How YOU doin'?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MBFGeek: What a useless relic

/It was actually easier when I took it


The SATs are just a scam that a large corporation squeezed into college admissions you have to pay them to take so they could have a monopoly.

Oh, and they pretend to be a non-profit.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pinner: I have no idea what my SAT score was. Or ACT.
Never thought to care about it much, but EVERYONE seems to remember theirs and makes a point of telling you their scores when it comes up.
Yeah? And?


I cannot recall my SAT at all.  It was good enough and that's all that matters.  I took it twice along with the PSAT so that probably is clouding my memory.

It's worth it to take a prep course.  You can turn it into an odds game and greatly improve your score.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're one solar flare from a generation that can't even write down a history of the disaster that reset humanity.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Ker_Thwap: I don't want to brag, but I rocked the SATs back in 1980.  I also got 10/10 in the "Only Geniuses Will Answer these Eight Questions Correctly" Buzzfeed quiz.

Took it in 1983-84. Got a do-over because I'm a nervous klutz. Farking bombed both times anyway but did better the second time -- after I took amphetamines.

/ Wow I'm already finished why isn't everyone else finished I'll just sit here quietly spinning in circles at my desk weeeeeeeeee!


The important thing is that you had fun.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: Ooooh....
My first round of SAT I spent the night before with friends on acid...
walked to school to take the test and promptly fell asleep out in front of the school once I got there and stopped at the usual hang out (La Cueva High School, Abq, NM), got woken by some friends and selpt walked through the exam...     I did ... pooorly.

Took it again a year and a half later and did reasonably well.

I nailed the ACT, and that had recruiters calling my house and sending me mail for two years.
Had the Air Force recruiter telling me I could still be in a band...   it was weird.
It was mostly AF and Navy recruiters...
I moved to the east coast and tried to follow the dream...


Post-testing, i got the Army recruiter constantly telling me "you would be an officer. You wouldn't even have to deploy to combat zones." I was 17. Told mom. She immediately laughed, then asked "wait, did he seriously say that? Yeah, don't ever talk to him again. If he tries, remind him he is willing to lie to you and possibly get you killed to meet his recruitment targets. Fark that guy."

/Apparently my high school stopped allowing recruiters shortly after.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I sucked at both the SATs and the GREs, neither actually reflected how I would do as a student.   Still went to grad school and graduated with As.


I did spectacularly well at the GRE (800s across the board, 20 years ago now), but I just naturally do well on those sorts of tests. Did well in grad school too... as did one of my classmate's who had to take the GRE 3 times to get the minimum numbers to get into our grad school.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I sucked at both the SATs and the GREs, neither actually reflected how I would do as a student.   Still went to grad school and graduated with As.


Eh, the GRE was pretty easy.  Took it cold, and was good enough for both grad school and the doctoral study (and, more importantly, bragging rights over the [younger] sister).

Had more fun with the Navy's nuclear engineer test... glad I missed two questions on THAT one, as they referred to a classified document that I had not seen (about some sort of console).  Only time in my life I was glad I was ignorant of something.  Also, did not go into the Navy, but the various recruitment attempts really boosted the ego for a while (from the different armed forces).  Sucked getting to thirty-five (when they all stopped).
 
