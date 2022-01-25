 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Man reels in body while fishing in Florida lake. Of course, you should have seen the Florida Man that got away   (clickorlando.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who is donating millions for this?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry wrong post

// Gotta throw the body back, those are not in season.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look... the Dexter revival ended up shiat. Too late for viral marketing...
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Crystal lake?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's the last time I go fishing with Jesus
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"And it was THIS BIG!"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not the first time something like this happened.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Miss_Lake_Panasoffkee
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah you're only allowed to keep those when they're in season.  Fish and Wildlife will be super pissed if they catch you corpse fishing out of season.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Upon reeling the line in, the fisherman noticed the man's body and called his father. His father, who confirmed it was a body, called 911"

Florida educated right there.
 
Birnone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What usually happens is when someone reaches their limit, but manages to kill an even bigger person than before, they throw one of the previously killed people back into the water.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You caught it, you clean it.
 
