(YouTube)   In 1986, Cleveland declared war on Canada in Operation Balloon Fight. Suck it, tree huggers. "It is a happening city, we are on the move. It is no longer the butt of jokes or anything"   (youtube.com) divider line
22
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a boobies.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess Greta Thumburg wasnt around to stop it yet.
 
icanoutfishyou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HASTILY MADE CLEVELAND TOURISM VIDEO
Youtube ysmLA5TqbIY
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time just set your river on fire
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey, guys. What's goin' on in here?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unbelievable blowjob. Thanks, subby.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 310x163]
Hey, guys. What's goin' on in here?


This has been bothering me for awhile. With all the idiocy around the "Apu controversy", why haven't the PC PatrolTM said anything about Cleveland's Voice Actor being white?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/Fpu5a0Bl8eY
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That newsman was very short. And excitable.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vtstang66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those announcers were so excited.  They might as well have been announcing that the U.S. just won every gold medal and everyone was getting a million dollars.  Because Cleveland did the most significant thing it ever had or ever would do: launched a bunch of balloons into the air.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there but I didn't remember it until just now. Thanks for that, Fark.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hugger Tuggery?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 310x163]
Hey, guys. What's goin' on in here?

This has been bothering me for awhile. With all the idiocy around the "Apu controversy", why haven't the PC PatrolTM said anything about Cleveland's Voice Actor being white?


Because the voice actor was already replaced with an African-American actor 2 years ago?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 310x163]
Hey, guys. What's goin' on in here?

This has been bothering me for awhile. With all the idiocy around the "Apu controversy", why haven't the PC PatrolTM said anything about Cleveland's Voice Actor being white?


Because he quit the role back in June 2020.  Arif Zahir voices him now.
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: ZMugg: Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 310x163]
Hey, guys. What's goin' on in here?

This has been bothering me for awhile. With all the idiocy around the "Apu controversy", why haven't the PC PatrolTM said anything about Cleveland's Voice Actor being white?

Because he quit the role back in June 2020.  Arif Zahir voices him now.


Funny how we said the same thing, yet I got Funnied and you didn't. It's weird how personal some Farkers are about their Smarts/Funnies.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: ZMugg: Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 310x163]
Hey, guys. What's goin' on in here?

This has been bothering me for awhile. With all the idiocy around the "Apu controversy", why haven't the PC PatrolTM said anything about Cleveland's Voice Actor being white?

Because the voice actor was already replaced with an African-American actor 2 years ago?


Insult Comic Bishounen: ZMugg: Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 310x163]
Hey, guys. What's goin' on in here?

This has been bothering me for awhile. With all the idiocy around the "Apu controversy", why haven't the PC PatrolTM said anything about Cleveland's Voice Actor being white?

Because he quit the role back in June 2020.  Arif Zahir voices him now.

Makes sense.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thank you both.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cleveland is my "great good place." The place of my best boyhood memories. My Hannibal, Missouri. It's been 60 years since we moved away, but all the damn jokes haven't dimmed it a bit.

We even swam in the lake.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's no balloon, it's a Space Station!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But, I heard Cleveland rocks...

The Drew Carey Show - Cleveland Rocks -FULL- Theme
Youtube j1G2l_A9nB0
 
