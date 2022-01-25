 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   'Brutal,' 'crazy' housing market has Seattle-area homes selling half-million over asking price. So if you were planning on selling that cardboard box with 'house' written on the side for fifty cents, now's the time   (kiro7.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, not everyone has the time or money to decorate their homes. Keep your fancy box with its handwriting to yourself; I'm looking for something affordable.
 
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But how many tulip bulbs does the house come with?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The last house we put an offer on had 20 offers total, with several people paying all cash. It's crazy," he said.

Hey remember the vast amount of culture and brilliant art that came from ultra-rich areas?  Neither do I. RIP, Seattle's soul. Enjoy retirement. You'll have to meet up with Deep Ellum for a nice game of Parcheesi. Austin will be along shortly and San Francisco's already got the game going. Manhattan got tired and went home already.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought Seattle was nothing but a burning wasteland ever since fast food employees started making $15 per hour
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bro, don't be low ballin that shiat. You could get $100K easy.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Which is weird, because I keep hearing from conservatives that it's a hellscape because of the libby lib council and high minimum wage law killing business, and from the lefties that its a hellscape because the council bows and scrapes to the mighty Amazon corporate overlords. I'd assume everyone had moved out by now so it's a real puzzler why the market is sending housing prices through the roof. Not to mention that Seattle has also been building apartments/condos like crazy, winning the 'most construction cranes' award for a majority of the last decade, so unlike the Bay Area it's not just a supply restriction.

Weird.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm out in the 'burbs and I get far too many spam calls from real estate zealots wanting me to sell my home. Fark them, I'd rather pay it off and keep it forever than cash in on a hot market and have nowhere affordable to live.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm curious how many of these cash offers are place holders for rich Chinese and Saudi refugees before they have to run like hell from their collapse.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I thought Seattle was nothing but a burning wasteland ever since fast food employees started making $15 per hour


Fast food workers in Arkansas are probably better off than those in Seattle, even though they are paid less.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Subby, not everyone has the time or money to decorate their homes. Keep your fancy box with its handwriting to yourself; I'm looking for something affordable.


I've lived in Seattle, that is the affordable option.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've been house hunting for the past year now. Any house that I found interesting was already over $20-$30K asking price before I was even able to see the property. I'd offer an even more stupid amount...and someone always came back offering even more. - NJ
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's just not right, subby.

You've got to at least up it to a buster-keaton-style full front facade. Preferably one that starts falling as soon as the check is cashed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Interesting.  We're 2 years into a pandemic that was supposed to empty cities because remote workers could live where ever they wanted and yet, in one of America's most tech heavy cities, workers are still paying nosebleed prices.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$30-60k higher commissions for one day's work.  Won't somebody think of the realtors?
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Go up north to Snohomish county, houses are generally half the price of Seattle houses.
The only downside, is the hellish commute times and traffic!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The one time I got about an hour to drive around Seattle all by myself, the only thing I could think of is "it's a tamer, blander version of San Francisco."

Caveat: I haven't been to San Francisco in almost 15 years, and I have been to Seattle in almost 14 years. I once looked up all my favorite bars/restaurants in Berkeley/SF, they're all gone. Every single one.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm curious how many of these cash offers are place holders for rich Chinese and Saudi refugees before they have to run like hell from their collapse.


Money laundering
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't think we're in a bubble either. We are in a market where prospective homeowners are competing against corporations to buy houses. The corporations want the houses to turn them into rental property and they have deep pockets to far outbid the average homebuyer.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm curious how many of these cash offers are place holders for rich Chinese and Saudi refugees before they have to run like hell from their collapse.


That was my first thought, too.

And maybe Russians looking to get out before a war tanks their finances
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

keiverarrow: But how many tulip bulbs does the house come with?


It comes with a free NFT.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A direct reflection of what happens when people buy up homes in order to become hotel magnates through making single-family residences "Air bnbs".
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Interesting.  We're 2 years into a pandemic that was supposed to empty cities because remote workers could live where ever they wanted and yet, in one of America's most tech heavy cities, workers are still paying nosebleed prices.


What's more interesting is that this has been going on since at least last Spring. Seattle, for being so "tech savvy" is really behind the 8 Ball on this trend.
 
slantsix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: $30-60k higher commissions for one day's work.  Won't somebody think of the realtors?


What kind of math are you using?

Let's assume $500k extra. At 6% (divided by two) that's $15k. And that's on the high end, at least around here. Still nice if you can get it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: keiverarrow: But how many tulip bulbs does the house come with?

It comes with a free NFT.


The NFT:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

koder: "The last house we put an offer on had 20 offers total, with several people paying all cash. It's crazy," he said.

Hey remember the vast amount of culture and brilliant art that came from ultra-rich areas?  Neither do I. RIP, Seattle's soul. Enjoy retirement. You'll have to meet up with Deep Ellum for a nice game of Parcheesi. Austin will be along shortly and San Francisco's already got the game going. Manhattan got tired and went home already.


Austin is pretty much there; moved back just in time to watch its demise.
 
Explodo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When investment firms get into buy up all the houses they can, this is what you get.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 minute ago  
College friend of mine just moved to that area last summer. Brand new development, construction crews hadn't finished it yet when they bought. Still building the rest of that block. $420K, 3br 2 floor. Houses already up by $5K or so since they bought. House is WAY DOWN in Bonney Lake. Both she and her husband WFH. All the houses in the development have dedicated offices and are internet ready w/CAT6 in every room and a WIFI cabinet in the garage.

Insane, but it's still more house than they were able to buy in San Diego county, where both were born and raised, and for $200K less.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: I'm curious how many of these cash offers are place holders for rich Chinese and Saudi refugees before they have to run like hell from their collapse.


Most of the "cash offers" are people waiving all their safeguards so they can have a shot at having a roof they own.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mikey1969: Rapmaster2000: Interesting.  We're 2 years into a pandemic that was supposed to empty cities because remote workers could live where ever they wanted and yet, in one of America's most tech heavy cities, workers are still paying nosebleed prices.

What's more interesting is that this has been going on since at least last Spring. Seattle, for being so "tech savvy" is really behind the 8 Ball on this trend.


I suppose I too could sell my house and move back to my hometown and buy a house 4 times larger and work from there, but the schools in Real America are hot garbage so I'm still here.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I thought Seattle was nothing but a burning wasteland ever since fast food employees started making $15 per hour


These days... WarBois even have a dental plan.

/ May you will ride eternal, shiny and chrome.
 
