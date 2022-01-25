 Skip to content
 
(Lehigh Valley Live)   He escalated from first time DUI to killing his mother for money to buy heroin in less than a year, and heroin dealers accept credit cards?   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
Boo_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn right they do.
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the credit card matter, Subby, here's the answer: Berks County, PA.  Reason need not apply and seldom does.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: On the credit card matter, Subby, here's the answer: Berks County, PA.  Reason need not apply and seldom does.


That sounds like Bucks County's brother who never really recovered after being kicked by that horse.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But no, marijuana is the evil gateway drug.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The dude skipped sucking dick for heroin and jumped straight to murdering for it.

He had a few good years of using left in him.
 
patcarew
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It's the end of the line for me, little Alex, it's the end of the line."
 
