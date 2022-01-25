 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Hatchet-wielding woman sparks SWAT response after hiding in tent, although threatened bystanders claim her intent was perfectly visible   (kiro7.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lizzy?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, this series has really gone downhill since Gary Paulsen died.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Lizzy?


Molly?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
SWAT team was a little disgusted

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A sunny day in Seattle.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They could at least have charged her with Loitering Within Tent.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe she just wanted tepee.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those cops sound like total crybabies looking for an excuse to fund SWAT by upping their numbers. I mean who needs to call SWAT for a person in a tent? SWAT is for bashing down doors and getting into potentially defended buildings. A tent? A freaking tent? Just sit on a bench outside and wait until she has to pee.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...or just pull out one of the tent pegs and watch the tent fold up and hilarity ensue.
 
DWUMZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DWUMZ: [Fark user image image 718x535]


Carrie Nation was my first thought too.
 
cefm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A tent? Doesn't seem like they need a tactical entry team for that.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"So what are you in for?"
"Axe."
"I just did."
 
