(Deseret News)   Close the beach and shark attacks decline. Reopen the beach and shark attacks go up. You can't explain that   (deseret.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if you close the beaches, you still have to worry about whales.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But shouldn't the sharks have died off from starvation?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the gorillas still freeze to death in the winter?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FREE FOOD!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I want the latest updates on the shark-attack situation, I always turn to the Deseret News.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow is the 4th of July, and we are going to open for business. It's going to be our best summer in years. If you're so concerned about the beaches, you two, you do whatever you have to to keep them safe, but with you or without you, those beaches will be open for this weekend.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to need a bigger sign.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Even if you close the beaches, you still have to worry about whales.

[th.bing.com image 850x565]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My Bat Shark Repellant seems to only work against Bat Sharks.  Looks like Wayne Industries roped another dope for $29.95.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now I've got 'Shark Attack' by Split Enz in my head... and I like it!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Frozit: But shouldn't the sharks have died off from starvation?


ifky: Do the gorillas still freeze to death in the winter?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If the beaches are closed there are no shark attacks? Oh please.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Chum
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sharks don't kill people. Sand kills people.

Teach the controversy.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: When I want the latest updates on the shark-attack situation, I always turn to the Deseret News.


I noticed that too, and their sister site
Stoppedreadingrightthere.gif
 
JRoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sharks are just a liberal hoax promoted by Antifa soldiers dressed up as sharks in order to keep conservatives from getting a normal tan.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: BigNumber12: When I want the latest updates on the shark-attack situation, I always turn to the Deseret News.

I noticed that too, and their sister site
Stoppedreadingrightthere.gif


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
