(ABC7 Los Angeles)   The covid vaccines do not affect fertility, unlike dying, which negatively impacts your chances of procreating   (abc7.com) divider line
26
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling the same problem worried about vaccines affecting their fertility see no problem with PFAs. I guess it's a self-correcting problem either way.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn too bad..
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really wouldn't change my chances.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The impact for the gene pool is positive.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Note to self: Never, ever, ever allow your likeness to be used to auto-model T-shirts on some crappy print-a-shirt website.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dead bodies make great fertilizer for trees and hosts for whole ecosystems of microbes.

I support antivaxxer fertility.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For SOME of the demographic, it's a POSITIVE they don't procreate.
 
Mukster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Necrophilia notwithstanding...
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pretty much every falsely claimed long term side effect of the vaccine turns out to be a credible potential long term side effect of Covid.

Including fertility.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lulz.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Dead bodies make great fertilizer for trees and hosts for whole ecosystems of microbes.

I support antivaxxer fertility.


It's better than the antivaxxer crotch fruit.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x283]

Lulz.


If it's true than this guy probably has a million dollars in his sock he keeps under the bed.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 487x864]


Length AND circumference...

/heh
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x283]

Lulz.

If it's true than this guy probably has a million dollars in his sock he keeps under the bed.


Heh.  Probably more than one sock.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
that's where you're wrong, subby

dying will have no impact on my chances of procreating
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, I'm vaxxed AND snipped.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 487x864]


It looks like a few guys skeeted onto the bumper.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x283]

Lulz.


"Unvaxed sperm is the next Bitcoin" is surprisingly on-point, according to the article:

"On the other hand, men who contract COVID-19 may experience a temporary reduction in fertility. Couples who had a male partner test positive for COVID-19 within 60 days of their partner's menstrual cycle were 18% less likely to conceive in that cycle"
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Lulz.


Is he saying that there's going to be a huge glut of unvaccinated sperm that antivaxxers sell back and forth to each other in an attempt to pump it hard enough to dump all over another unsuspecting moron?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They studied it from online surveys of people trying to have kids, seems like they would check sperm count ovulation menstruation and fertilization before announcing this.  Reminds me of masks don't work. Cloth masks work. Now N95s. Seems like a better way to actually determine this

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/covid-19-vaccination-does-not-reduce-chances-conception-study-suggests

Researchers analyzed data from the Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO(link is external)), an internet-based prospective cohort study of U.S. and Canadian couples trying to conceive without fertility treatment. PRESTO is led by Lauren A. Wise, Sc.D., of Boston University.

Study participants identified as female and were 21 to 45 years old. They completed a questionnaire on their income and education levels, lifestyle, and reproductive and medical histories, including whether or not they were vaccinated against COVID-19 and whether they or their partners had ever tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. They also invited their male partners aged 21 or older to complete a similar questionnaire. Female partners completed follow-up questionnaires every eight weeks until they became pregnant, or up to 12 months if they did not.

The investigators found no major differences in conception rates per menstrual cycle between unvaccinated and vaccinated couples in which at least one partner had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone should start a rumor that drinking unvaccinated sperm prevents COVID...
 
Toxophil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
images.thequint.comView Full Size


/Goddamnit subby.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let nature take its course!
If they haven't gotten the message by now, the gene pool is better off...
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldRod: Someone should start a rumor that drinking unvaccinated sperm prevents COVID...


Username checks out
🤢
 
