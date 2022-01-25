 Skip to content
 
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Opposite Day, so let's not celebrate   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
21
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, IS it opposite day, or ISN'T it?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I...um...errr
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think every day except today should be national opposite day. Then we could celebrate it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, every other day I don't get gifted a weekend in Cabo with a high end call girl by Drew...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When is Earth Day? I want to eat a flag.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 I would normally post something funny here.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait a minute! I thought it was Florida day. Does this mean I have to put my clothes back on?
 
mjg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Morgan Fairchild is NOT my Canadian girlfriend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems like the place to comment on what a slim and chaste woman subby's mom is.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Donald Jerky Face Trump is Presdient for the Day.

I am so happy I could just crawl into a ball of shiat and fight the dung beatle larvae.
 
face90
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, you'd just loooovethat, wouldn't you?
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I did the opposite of working today, don't tell my boss.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can tell me what to do, subby. You are the boss of me.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My penis is huge!
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vagina.
 
