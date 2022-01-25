 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 25 is 'quip' as in: "For better or worse, the aspiring gangster's dreams of standing up to the Bloods and being a Quip were dashed by his speech impediment"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
11
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop it, please.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😂😂😂
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quisp Cereal Commercial (1966)
Youtube fNdMUoy3H1A
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:   Mike Tyson was a gang enforcer while in his early teens in the Bronx.   No living person ever mocked him for saying "Quip".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the U in QU traces back to when U, V, and W were all the same letter. QW would be better, or KW and especially CW. King and Kween would look a little better.
Although it could have been "Cvip" for the word of the day, so we dodged that one.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This headline is not very good.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby just gave me quiplash.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Making jokes online is very important. You have to e-quip to be prepared for the future.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My father died 22 years ago on this very day.

This headline's attempt at humor is more depressing than my memory of his lifeless corpse laying on the ER table with a tube hanging out of his mouth.
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Quip" seems unnecessarily pedestrian for a 'word of the day'. Isn't it in common modern vernacular?
 
