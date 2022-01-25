 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   If you've ever wondered if you asked Alexa something specific, you can download and listen to the ACTUAL VOICE RECORDINGS THAT AMAZON HAS STORED ON THEIR SERVERS   (lifehacker.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Amazon.com, amount of personal data, Recording, Amazon-specific problem, tech companies, data collection, Reuter's reporter, Amazon's website  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So now Lifehacker is publishing "hacks" that were being covered by pretty much every major media outlet several years ago?
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god...THAT'S what my voice sounds like?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know. This isn't new.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. The horror.
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't Be Evil" "Go Ahead And Be Evil As Much As Humanly Possible"

/I know, that's Google. Amazon's slogan is "Work hard. Have fun. Make history". Can't do much with that...
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet people worry about the NSA spying on them.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alexa, Order two tons of creamed corn.....Confirm purchase...."
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this news????

You have been able to play back your voice requests in the Alexa app from the very beginning.

I've had Alexas in my house long enough that playing with the recordings isn't a source of novelty/amusement any more, but I'll still go occasionally when she says something completely off the wall and I'm just plain curious what she heard.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This transparency... is a good thing? How exactly do people think this technology works?

Mine has me saying "Alexa, what's 100 in Welsh?" many times.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I know what Drunk Me sounds like when I order Deadpool action figures at 1 in the morning.

I didn't need to hear that.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagehumor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish there were some way to avoid this.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how else will Siri know to suggest flower shops and funeral parlors after a family member is murdered?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butternut Squanch: Amazon's slogan is "Work hard. Have fun. Make history". Can't do much with that...


"Work Hard. Piss In A Bottle. Get Hurt On The Job."
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Calls Are Coming from Inside the House !
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know how to get the same info from the "Hey Google" app?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

malle-herbert: "Alexa, Order two tons of creamed corn.....Confirm purchase...."


I used to tell her to add dildoes and cottage cheese to the shopping list when I would visit someone that had Alexa hooked up.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: Butternut Squanch: Amazon's slogan is "Work hard. Have fun. Make history". Can't do much with that...

"Work Hard. Piss In A Bottle. Get Hurt On The Job."


"Fart strong, fart long."
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I have to break this out. Again...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: malle-herbert: "Alexa, Order two tons of creamed corn.....Confirm purchase...."

I used to tell her to add dildoes and cottage cheese to the shopping list when I would visit someone that had Alexa hooked up.


Cottage cheese?  That's weird.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexa, initiate self destruct sequence
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: Yet people worry about the NSA spying on them.


This is the second time I've seen a post like this in the last couple of days. Are we already back on the pro-NSA spying bandwagon now here at Fark? My calendar shows we're not supposed to rotate back onto that for another couple of years.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG if I had an Alexa they would have hours of questions like,

Alexa, how much poo do you think my body stores on an average day? No, my body, specifically. And according to mathematicians, what would the word be for the 3-dimensional shape it would make, assuming it is an unbroken contiguous shape? I don't want any spherical cow poo estimates, Alexa, this is serious business.

Alexa, who would win in a fight, canned cranberries or equal volume of Jell-o Jigglers, assuming both sides have googly eyes so they can see?

Alexa, using wires and LED light sockets I can find a home depot, which would power LEDs for a brighter glow, a large red potato, or the brain of a 10 year old human neighbour child?

Alexa, let's assume history up until now is entirely deterministic. Alexa, if, as of today, the things humans say were to be suddenly entirely the products of free will AND, humans could decide to take action based on the content of their use of language AND that includes reading and interpreting text left over from the previous deterministic era, THEN please calculate my chances of marrying a person who is hotter than me before I die. ...Alexa, now give me the chances if we add the following species' communications to the free will and decision-making steps, with cumulative effects: Humpback whales, chickadees, hamsters but only pet hamsters, salamanders that live in Canadian woodlands, octopuses of all types, chihuahas but only purebred.

Alexa, if we disassembled every building made out of standard red bricks and shuffled the bricks we had to reassemble them without knowing which bricks belong to which building, would we be able to rebuild exactly the structure we started with, or is there only one possible combinations of the bricks to give us our current architectural reality? Alexa, you may leave out trickery done with the mortar, assume that's unimportant.

Alexa, make me a cup of tea.
 
little red bot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I wish there were some way to avoid this.


You're being sarcastic, right?
People can just not use their services. People do understand that it's possible to live without amazon prime and alexa, don't they?

Netflix, google, facebook. The majority of their services & data collection tools are either entirely opt in or blockable.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome Alexa "You're Welcome"
Youtube con22uYWIls

She surprised me with her response one day so I made this video.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: Looks like I have to break this out. Again...
[Fark user image 425x255]


Yep.

Regular conversation between me and the Mrs.

Mrs. Just use the bank app to deposit the check
Me. I don't use apps
Mrs. Order pizza from grubhub
Me. I don't use apps
Mrs. See if Lyft has any cars in the area
Me. I don't use apps
Mrs. Just tell the ROKU remote what you are searching for instead of typing it with the remote
Me. I don't talk to computers/apps
Mrs. (At the Safeway) put in my phone number...
Me. No
etc etc etc
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: OMG if I had an Alexa they would have hours of questions like,

Alexa, how much poo do you think my body stores on an average day? No, my body, specifically. And according to mathematicians, what would the word be for the 3-dimensional shape it would make, assuming it is an unbroken contiguous shape? I don't want any spherical cow poo estimates, Alexa, this is serious business.

Alexa, who would win in a fight, canned cranberries or equal volume of Jell-o Jigglers, assuming both sides have googly eyes so they can see?

Alexa, using wires and LED light sockets I can find a home depot, which would power LEDs for a brighter glow, a large red potato, or the brain of a 10 year old human neighbour child?

Alexa, let's assume history up until now is entirely deterministic. Alexa, if, as of today, the things humans say were to be suddenly entirely the products of free will AND, humans could decide to take action based on the content of their use of language AND that includes reading and interpreting text left over from the previous deterministic era, THEN please calculate my chances of marrying a person who is hotter than me before I die. ...Alexa, now give me the chances if we add the following species' communications to the free will and decision-making steps, with cumulative effects: Humpback whales, chickadees, hamsters but only pet hamsters, salamanders that live in Canadian woodlands, octopuses of all types, chihuahas but only purebred.

Alexa, if we disassembled every building made out of standard red bricks and shuffled the bricks we had to reassemble them without knowing which bricks belong to which building, would we be able to rebuild exactly the structure we started with, or is there only one possible combinations of the bricks to give us our current architectural reality? Alexa, you may leave out trickery done with the mortar, assume that's unimportant.

Alexa, make me a cup of tea.


You have pretty much summed up the alexa history from my 7 year old.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Tea, Earl Grey, Hot"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Butternut Squanch: "Don't Be Evil" "Go Ahead And Be Evil As Much As Humanly Possible"

/I know, that's Google. Amazon's slogan is "Work hard. Have fun. Make history". Can't do much with that...


I've spoken to enough AWS employees to get a real cult-ish vibe.  In interviews, they basically say they expect you to sacrifice your personal life for the wonder that is AWS.  It really does sound like fantastic work, but fark that noise.
 
maxheck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gosh! Next you're going to tell me Google has records of everything you typed into their search engine!

I really don't get why people are all "Ooooh! Scary!" with Alexa but have zero problems using search engines.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1:01am - "Alexa, fart"
1:03am - "Alexa, fart"
1:10am - "Alexa, fart"
1:15am - "Alexa, order more whiskey"
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dbaggins: "Tea, Earl Grey, Hot"


"The way it functioned was very interesting. When the Drink button was pressed it made an instant but highly detailed examination of the subject's taste buds, a spectroscopic analysis of the subject's metabolism and then sent tiny experimental signals down the neural pathways to the taste centers of the subject's brain to see what was likely to go down well. However, no one knew quite why it did this because it invariably delivered a cupful of liquid that was almost, but not quite, entirely unlike tea."
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maxheck: Gosh! Next you're going to tell me Google has records of everything you typed into their search engine!

I really don't get why people are all "Ooooh! Scary!" with Alexa but have zero problems using search engines.


I just want to know what I searched for that led to me getting ads for a portable restraint chair for 2 months.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Probably getting rid of our Echos soon. We've had them for years and literally the only thing we use it for is turning on the lights in our bedroom. That's literally it. We used it a couple times to like check the temp outside... but I got a weather station. We use whatever computer, tablet, or Roku is closest to us to play music (my playlists are built in Plex).

And now that I've been getting deep into home automation... I just hooked the bedroom lights up to a $15 zigbee button from Ikea, and now we don't have anything we use Alexa for at all... The reality is that we just never got to like talking into the void for things, and I'll never ever use it to buy things because I need to see the details and compare with other options - Alexa 'aint the right option for that.

So we'll probably toss them soon.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: freakdiablo: Looks like I have to break this out. Again...
[Fark user image 425x255]

Yep.

Regular conversation between me and the Mrs.

Mrs. Just use the bank app to deposit the check
Me. I don't use apps
Mrs. Order pizza from grubhub
Me. I don't use apps
Mrs. See if Lyft has any cars in the area
Me. I don't use apps
Mrs. Just tell the ROKU remote what you are searching for instead of typing it with the remote
Me. I don't talk to computers/apps
Mrs. (At the Safeway) put in my phone number...
Me. No
etc etc etc


This makes it painfully obvious just how much they collect about us.
 
maxheck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Looks like I have to break this out. Again...
[Fark user image 425x255]


This programmer / engineer uses Alexa dots for kitchen timers and to control the outside floodlights using a system he designed and built. Your post is a crock written by someone who's too dumb to be able to secure their network.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Probably getting rid of our Echos soon. We've had them for years and literally the only thing we use it for is turning on the lights in our bedroom. That's literally it. We used it a couple times to like check the temp outside... but I got a weather station. We use whatever computer, tablet, or Roku is closest to us to play music (my playlists are built in Plex).

And now that I've been getting deep into home automation... I just hooked the bedroom lights up to a $15 zigbee button from Ikea, and now we don't have anything we use Alexa for at all... The reality is that we just never got to like talking into the void for things, and I'll never ever use it to buy things because I need to see the details and compare with other options - Alexa 'aint the right option for that.

So we'll probably toss them soon.


I...just use a goddamn lightswitch. Lazy farks.
 
maxheck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: maxheck: Gosh! Next you're going to tell me Google has records of everything you typed into their search engine!

I really don't get why people are all "Ooooh! Scary!" with Alexa but have zero problems using search engines.

I just want to know what I searched for that led to me getting ads for a portable restraint chair for 2 months.


I dread to speculate.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you haven't tried it yet, activate Alexa's Poop Detective.  Totally serious.


"Alexa, activate Poop Detective."
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Alexa, initiate self destruct sequence


If you do that in my house, it actually runs a routine to turn the lights red, play a siren and then a dog barking.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Butternut Squanch: "Don't Be Evil" "Go Ahead And Be Evil As Much As Humanly Possible"

/I know, that's Google. Amazon's slogan is "Work hard. Have fun. Make history". Can't do much with that...


Work hard, have "fun", make misery?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Smart house tech? In my house? Not a chance.

/Designs houses and renovations for a living
//Not a tech nerd but know enough to never put smart tech in my own house
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Smart house tech? In my house? Not a chance.

/Designs houses and renovations for a living
//Not a tech nerd but know enough to never put smart tech in my own house


Same here...I only listen to wax cylinder recordings, and communicate via carrier pigeon.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would have guessed the sound of me fapping would have been different than what it was. At least it didn't pick up the crying.
 
maxheck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: mongbiohazard: Probably getting rid of our Echos soon. We've had them for years and literally the only thing we use it for is turning on the lights in our bedroom. That's literally it. We used it a couple times to like check the temp outside... but I got a weather station. We use whatever computer, tablet, or Roku is closest to us to play music (my playlists are built in Plex).

And now that I've been getting deep into home automation... I just hooked the bedroom lights up to a $15 zigbee button from Ikea, and now we don't have anything we use Alexa for at all... The reality is that we just never got to like talking into the void for things, and I'll never ever use it to buy things because I need to see the details and compare with other options - Alexa 'aint the right option for that.

So we'll probably toss them soon.

I...just use a goddamn lightswitch. Lazy farks.


Meh... The outside floodlights are switched by a panel on the first floor. Sometimes I don't feel like walking down two flights of stairs and would rather just say "Alexa, turn on North light." I still have the manual switches, but this gives me voice control as an option.

I set a friend up so she could say "Alexa, I'm going to bed" and it would shut down multiple lamps in her living room and turn on the little light by her bed. We also set up an "Alexa, I'm waking up!" routine.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: mongbiohazard: Probably getting rid of our Echos soon. We've had them for years and literally the only thing we use it for is turning on the lights in our bedroom. That's literally it. We used it a couple times to like check the temp outside... but I got a weather station. We use whatever computer, tablet, or Roku is closest to us to play music (my playlists are built in Plex).

And now that I've been getting deep into home automation... I just hooked the bedroom lights up to a $15 zigbee button from Ikea, and now we don't have anything we use Alexa for at all... The reality is that we just never got to like talking into the void for things, and I'll never ever use it to buy things because I need to see the details and compare with other options - Alexa 'aint the right option for that.

So we'll probably toss them soon.

I...just use a goddamn lightswitch. Lazy farks.


Light switch is hooked up to the ceiling fan. Bedroom lights are two lamps, there is no light switch to control them. So no, you wouldn't just use a lightswitch unless you wanted the ceiling fan to come on, and it's 36 degrees here right now, so that's not desirable.

But I already had smart bulbs in both lamps, and I already have a Home Assistant server... so I added a smart button, stuck it to the wall above the ceiling fan's switch and programmed it to turn both lights on, turn on white during the day when I press the on switch and automatically turn on red at night using the same button, and some other stuff all determined in the HA programming.

It was a fun little project, cheap (already had everything else, just needed a $15 Ikea button), and now I DO have a light switch in our bedroom.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

guestguy: Teddy Brosevelt: Smart house tech? In my house? Not a chance.

/Designs houses and renovations for a living
//Not a tech nerd but know enough to never put smart tech in my own house

Same here...I only listen to wax cylinder recordings, and communicate via carrier pigeon.


I heard tell some guy named Bell has some kind of device you can use to talk over long distances.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: OMG if I had an Alexa they would have hours of questions like,

Alexa, how much poo do you think my body stores on an average day? No, my body, specifically. And according to mathematicians, what would the word be for the 3-dimensional shape it would make, assuming it is an unbroken contiguous shape? I don't want any spherical cow poo estimates, Alexa, this is serious business.

Alexa, who would win in a fight, canned cranberries or equal volume of Jell-o Jigglers, assuming both sides have googly eyes so they can see?

Alexa, using wires and LED light sockets I can find a home depot, which would power LEDs for a brighter glow, a large red potato, or the brain of a 10 year old human neighbour child?

Alexa, let's assume history up until now is entirely deterministic. Alexa, if, as of today, the things humans say were to be suddenly entirely the products of free will AND, humans could decide to take action based on the content of their use of language AND that includes reading and interpreting text left over from the previous deterministic era, THEN please calculate my chances of marrying a person who is hotter than me before I die. ...Alexa, now give me the chances if we add the following species' communications to the free will and decision-making steps, with cumulative effects: Humpback whales, chickadees, hamsters but only pet hamsters, salamanders that live in Canadian woodlands, octopuses of all types, chihuahas but only purebred.

Alexa, if we disassembled every building made out of standard red bricks and shuffled the bricks we had to reassemble them without knowing which bricks belong to which building, would we be able to rebuild exactly the structure we started with, or is there only one possible combinations of the bricks to give us our current architectural reality? Alexa, you may leave out trickery done with the mortar, assume that's unimportant.

Alexa, make me a cup of tea.


Jeebus dude, just say "Alexa, make a fart noise" like the rest of us do.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Bennie Crabtree: OMG if I had an Alexa they would have hours of questions like,

Alexa, how much poo do you think my body stores on an average day? No, my body, specifically. And according to mathematicians, what would the word be for the 3-dimensional shape it would make, assuming it is an unbroken contiguous shape? I don't want any spherical cow poo estimates, Alexa, this is serious business.

Alexa, who would win in a fight, canned cranberries or equal volume of Jell-o Jigglers, assuming both sides have googly eyes so they can see?

Alexa, using wires and LED light sockets I can find a home depot, which would power LEDs for a brighter glow, a large red potato, or the brain of a 10 year old human neighbour child?

Alexa, let's assume history up until now is entirely deterministic. Alexa, if, as of today, the things humans say were to be suddenly entirely the products of free will AND, humans could decide to take action based on the content of their use of language AND that includes reading and interpreting text left over from the previous deterministic era, THEN please calculate my chances of marrying a person who is hotter than me before I die. ...Alexa, now give me the chances if we add the following species' communications to the free will and decision-making steps, with cumulative effects: Humpback whales, chickadees, hamsters but only pet hamsters, salamanders that live in Canadian woodlands, octopuses of all types, chihuahas but only purebred.

Alexa, if we disassembled every building made out of standard red bricks and shuffled the bricks we had to reassemble them without knowing which bricks belong to which building, would we be able to rebuild exactly the structure we started with, or is there only one possible combinations of the bricks to give us our current architectural reality? Alexa, you may leave out trickery done with the mortar, assume that's unimportant.

Alexa, make me a cup of tea.

Jeebus dude, just say "Alexa, make a fart noise" like the res ...


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
