 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1968, the Israeli vessel Dakar demonstrated one of two important abilities for a submarine   (history.com) divider line
15
    More: Vintage, Mediterranean Sea, Israeli submarine Dakar, Israel, World War II, following day, Lieutenant Commander Ya'acov Ra, United States, command center  
•       •       •

848 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2022 at 4:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping the screen door closed?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Should have bought the warranty
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I didn't know the Med was that deep.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
topgear.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a submarine of a Middle Eastern country, it was painted the traditional black and anointed with pleasant smelling oils at its christening.

That's right. It was the Dakar Noir.
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA:: Despite some speculation that the submarine was deliberately sunk...

What, did something happen recent to this incident, possibly the year before, that might have motivated such an action?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I didn't know the Med was that deep.


Looking it up, maximum depth is 17,280 feet. I didn't expect that either.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is very bad ju ju to change the name of a vessel.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WTFdoesitmatter: FTFA:: Despite some speculation that the submarine was deliberately sunk...

What, did something happen recent to this incident, possibly the year before, that might have motivated such an action?


I actually met someone from the US liberty. He was shocked someone knew about it. He was fixing my door.

I apologized to him that he had to go through that. I asked why the liberty was so close to the warfare. He said they were spying and didn't think they would get bombed.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a lot of respect for anybody brave enough to get in a submarine. I know I could never do it.
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I didn't know the Med was that deep.


Mile deep on average, iirc...past crush depth for a WW2 boat.

/hell, most modern subs too, I think
 
auntedrie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://theruggedmale.com/how-to-rename-your-boat-avoid-bad-luck/
 
Nidiot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"This content is not available in your area."

I'm used to "please subscribe to read" but a flat out not available due to my area is rare these days.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And 20 years later, lent its name to an awful cologne.

I know, I know.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.