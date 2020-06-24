 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   F-35 crashes while landing on USS Carl Vinson, giving a new meaning to a 'Hot Carl'   (aljazeera.com) divider line
44
    More: Scary, South China Sea, United States Navy, Spratly Islands, US carrier, disputed South China Sea, United States sailors, Beijing claims, Philippines  
•       •       •

702 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2022 at 9:03 PM (51 minutes ago)



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Subby: look on the bright side. That it crashed meant it was, at one point, in the air, which is a big step up for the F-35.

/glass half full kind of person.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You'll never see an A-10 crash on an aircraft carrier like that, that's for sure.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dropping like flies now that they can.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
(FredDaltonThompson_thisbusinesswillgetoutofcontrol.gif)
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was it raining?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Subby: look on the bright side. That it crashed meant it was, at one point, in the air, which is a big step up for the F-35.

/glass half full kind of person.


And it landed on the deck.  And the pilot survived.   That's mission ready right there.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Welp, you gotta lose a few $300M aircraft to make an omelette. Some new tax cuts for wealthy will patch that right up.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: (FredDaltonThompson_thisbusinesswillgetoutofcontrol.gif)



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Charlie Freak: (FredDaltonThompson_thisbusinesswillgetoutofcontrol.gif)


[Fark user image image 498x220]


Thank you.

/being lazy tonight
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First C-model lost, I believe. Wonder if we'll get to hear more. I expect the VSTOL B models will have a higher attrition rate, just by the nature of what they do. Kinda thought the Navy had carrier arresting gear landings figured out, so this could be interesting
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Welp, you gotta lose a few $300M aircraft to make an omelette. Some new tax cuts for wealthy will patch that right up.


For someone who seems to read publications like The War Zone regularly, it's interesting that that's your guess on unit cost.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: First C-model lost, I believe. Wonder if we'll get to hear more. I expect the VSTOL B models will have a higher attrition rate, just by the nature of what they do. Kinda thought the Navy had carrier arresting gear landings figured out, so this could be interesting


This was cable snap almost certainly. 7 sailors hurt with some needing medevac.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Schlubbe: First C-model lost, I believe. Wonder if we'll get to hear more. I expect the VSTOL B models will have a higher attrition rate, just by the nature of what they do. Kinda thought the Navy had carrier arresting gear landings figured out, so this could be interesting

This was cable snap almost certainly. 7 sailors hurt with some needing medevac.


Maybe.  But the plane remained on the deck.  Don't they usually end up off the end if the cable snaps?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My daughter was stationed on the Carl Vinson about eight years ago.  Whew, close call.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Warthog: drewogatory: Schlubbe: First C-model lost, I believe. Wonder if we'll get to hear more. I expect the VSTOL B models will have a higher attrition rate, just by the nature of what they do. Kinda thought the Navy had carrier arresting gear landings figured out, so this could be interesting

This was cable snap almost certainly. 7 sailors hurt with some needing medevac.

Maybe.  But the plane remained on the deck.  Don't they usually end up off the end if the cable snaps?

Report I heard yesterday said pilot was recovered by choppa. I'll read this article now I guess.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The craziest part of this story is that the Chinese are planning a salvage operation of a plane that is clearly not theirs.  I guess you can do that in international waters?

That just seems so messed up.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
drewogatory:
Maybe.  But the plane remained on the deck.  Don't they usually end up off the end if the cable snaps?
Report I heard yesterday said pilot was recovered by choppa. I'll read this article now I guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Warthog: drewogatory: Schlubbe: First C-model lost, I believe. Wonder if we'll get to hear more. I expect the VSTOL B models will have a higher attrition rate, just by the nature of what they do. Kinda thought the Navy had carrier arresting gear landings figured out, so this could be interesting

This was cable snap almost certainly. 7 sailors hurt with some needing medevac.

Maybe.  But the plane remained on the deck.  Don't they usually end up off the end if the cable snaps?
Report I heard yesterday said pilot was recovered by choppa. I'll read this article now I guess.


You know, it doesn't say either way, I assumed it went over.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: First C-model lost, I believe. Wonder if we'll get to hear more. I expect the VSTOL B models will have a higher attrition rate, just by the nature of what they do. Kinda thought the Navy had carrier arresting gear landings figured out, so this could be interesting


We've been driving automobiles for more than a century now. I'd thought we'd have that figured out too.

The statement did not provide information about the condition of the F-35C aircraft

Complete write off would be my layman's guess.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Was it raining?


There's the problem. They didn't order the wet-weather version
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The craziest part of this story is that the Chinese are planning a salvage operation of a plane that is clearly not theirs.  I guess you can do that in international waters?

That just seems so messed up.


It's reality.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Azorian
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The craziest part of this story is that the Chinese are planning a salvage operation of a plane that is clearly not theirs.  I guess you can do that in international waters?

That just seems so messed up.


Maybe they can hire the Glomar Explorer to help them.

/Things I didn't know until now: she was scrapped in 2015.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: durbnpoisn: The craziest part of this story is that the Chinese are planning a salvage operation of a plane that is clearly not theirs.  I guess you can do that in international waters?

That just seems so messed up.

It's reality.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Azorian


Throws manganese nodule in your direction.
 
Stibium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The craziest part of this story is that the Chinese are planning a salvage operation of a plane that is clearly not theirs.  I guess you can do that in international waters?

That just seems so messed up.


I don't think you can do that legally. Jetsam vs flotsam, and all that.

But in war? Whatcha gonna do about it? And so what if China "accidentally" recovers one of our planes in peacetime? Best case scenario we negotiate its return and China studies it for a few months. We should just blow it up, at least make them work for it.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Big Smoke Its me Carl
Youtube Pge7rdxcowI
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: jaytkay: Welp, you gotta lose a few $300M aircraft to make an omelette. Some new tax cuts for wealthy will patch that right up.

For someone who seems to read publications like The War Zone regularly, it's interesting that that's your guess on unit cost.


Yes, the marginal cost is now much lower. But it ignores development and sustainment.

Kudos for noticing that I'm a War Zone reader. I don't know if I link to it a lot or just parrot their info, but I like your observation skills. No snark.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I thoughts this might have something to do with me but now I sees it don't so I'm gone."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The craziest part of this story is that the Chinese are planning a salvage operation of a plane that is clearly not theirs.  I guess you can do that in international waters?

That just seems so messed up.


You could always ask Howard Hughes about that.
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Was it raining?


Didn't see the weather report but it may have been lightning, Alanis approves.  Sadly not satire.

https://www.defensenews.com/air/2020/06/24/the-f-35-lightning-ii-cant-fly-in-lightning-once-again/
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: durbnpoisn: The craziest part of this story is that the Chinese are planning a salvage operation of a plane that is clearly not theirs.  I guess you can do that in international waters?

That just seems so messed up.

It's reality.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Azorian


It's a lot worse than that.  Think some tweaker cutting copper out of your AC unit is bad?  At least they're not tearing apart a massive underwater graveyard complex for Chinese metal recycling.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: BigNumber12: jaytkay: Welp, you gotta lose a few $300M aircraft to make an omelette. Some new tax cuts for wealthy will patch that right up.

For someone who seems to read publications like The War Zone regularly, it's interesting that that's your guess on unit cost.

Yes, the marginal cost is now much lower. But it ignores development and sustainment.

Kudos for noticing that I'm a War Zone reader. I don't know if I link to it a lot or just parrot their info, but I like your observation skills. No snark.


Yep, I've genuinely noticed that you're generally well-read / well-informed on defense and many geopolitical topics, and usually chime in on my TWZ greenlights. We disagree on any number of topics, but I definitely respect that about you.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
carl,  this is the hottest i could find him...
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "I thoughts this might have something to do with me but now I sees it don't so I'm gone."
[Fark user image image 376x332]


He's still pissed that his attempts to trademark the term Hot Carl didn't work.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Gentlequiet: Was it raining?

There's the problem. They didn't order the wet-weather version


Navy shouldn't need that feature set, right?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: It's a lot worse than that. Think some tweaker cutting copper out of your AC unit is bad? At least they're not tearing apart a massive underwater graveyard complex for Chinese metal recycling.


Am I the only one who is not offended by the "grave robbers!!!" angle but hates the archeological loss?
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This reporting will get out of control. This Aljazeera reporting will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it.
 
KangTheMad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: Mega Steve: Gentlequiet: Was it raining?

There's the problem. They didn't order the wet-weather version

Navy shouldn't need that feature set, right?


They can obtain it for a monthly subscription fee.
 
drewogatory
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MBooda: This reporting will get out of control. This Aljazeera reporting will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it.


I trust AJ far more than I trust any mainstream US news site, just sayin'.
 
