(Daily Mail)   Feral hog's femoral feast renders hunter ephemeral   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30-50 hogs
Youtube YmPinBcDUao
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never bother to check out Dailymail comments, but wow, they really hate hunters.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father, avenge me! And place a sausage upon my grave!
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy like that you don't eat all at once.

Some guy.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you are dealing with wild animals.
They act in ways that surprise you.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duluth Trading Commercial: Fire Hose® Jeans vs. A Wild Boar
Youtube XpKI4eICtOE
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Well, he died doing what he loved?
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: I never bother to check out Dailymail comments, but wow, they really hate hunters.


People who kill animals for fun are trash - full stop.

I understand people that want to eat clean from nature. That's one thing. That has a purpose.

But to go lie about in the cold so you can shoot something, take it's antlers, and dump the body? That's trash. You shoot it, you eat it.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wild hogs can fark you up. No lie.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: I never bother to check out Dailymail comments, but wow, they really hate hunters.


Not surprising.  In my mind, the typical Daily Fail reader rarely leaves town, being a Little Britain type who is constantly scared of being introduced to new things (drunken trips to Ibiza being the exception).  And hunting seems to be an upper class thing in the UK, not a Little Britain thing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: Munden: I never bother to check out Dailymail comments, but wow, they really hate hunters.

People who kill animals for fun are trash - full stop.

I understand people that want to eat clean from nature. That's one thing. That has a purpose.

But to go lie about in the cold so you can shoot something, take it's antlers, and dump the body? That's trash. You shoot it, you eat it.


I totally agree.

If no problem hunting, but my ass is genuinely too lazy to field dress a deer, haul it back, and then haul it to the butcher.

Thus I don't hunt.

I love venison, don't get me wrong. And I honestly don't care about trophies. I do not crave antlers upon my wall. But I've no problem with others who hunt and actually consume what they have harvested.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inconsolable:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with wild boar... make sure it's really, "proper dead".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kolpanic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To the last, I grapple with thee; From Hell's heart, I stab at thee; For hate's sake, I spit my last breath at thee. For sweet irony I sever thy femoral.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

awruk!: Don't fark with wild boar... make sure it's really, "proper dead".

[Fark user image image 496x442]


You don't just run up to any animal you just shot. A deer a properly fark you up. A few hunters die every year that way.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: awruk!: Don't fark with wild boar... make sure it's really, "proper dead".

[Fark user image image 496x442]

You don't just run up to any animal you just shot. A deer a properly fark you up. A few hunters die every year that way.


Username sorta relevant?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

awruk!: Don't fark with wild boar... make sure it's really, "proper dead".

[Fark user image image 496x442]


I used to pig hunt years ago.  If you happened upon them the rule was a 50% they'd run and 50% they'd stay and try to Fark you up.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those are a huge problem in the US as well. They're invasive, destructive and will charge you. If their tusks clip an artery, you're farked.

Are special hints still happening?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Those are a huge problem in the US as well. They're invasive, destructive and will charge you. If their tusks clip an artery, you're farked.

Are special hints still happening?


Hunts. Hunts for crying out loud.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Chinesenookiefactory: Those are a huge problem in the US as well. They're invasive, destructive and will charge you. If their tusks clip an artery, you're farked.

Are special hints still happening?

Hunts. Hunts for crying out loud.


Farmers in texas hire people to come shoot hogs on their land. Who then turn around and charge idiots to come do the actual work.

It's a solid business model.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Years ago I was doing research for something else and found an article from the BMJ on injuries caused by Melanesian wild boar. It started off with a quote from King Dick's bestiary which said the boar "is the fellest of beastes and will soonest kill a manne." Most of the casualties were Europeans on vacation who went hunting with a shotgun and no dogs. Almost all of them got their femoral arteries cut "and exsanguinated on the spot. Those who survived to hospital had wounds which were long, wide, deep, jagged, septic and required delayed closure."

Local hunters carried at least two spears and hunted with dogs who were trained to bite the boar on the scrotum.

This guy should have carried two spears and brought trained dogs.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My junk has a mind of its own sometimes.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Brains: That's trash. You shoot it, you eat it.

That's what my my girlfriend kept saying
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"If you're going to shoot at a wild boar, Mr. Burattini, you'd better be prepared to finish the task."

G. Larson
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Brains: Munden: I never bother to check out Dailymail comments, but wow, they really hate hunters.

People who kill animals for fun are trash - full stop.

I understand people that want to eat clean from nature. That's one thing. That has a purpose.

But to go lie about in the cold so you can shoot something, take it's antlers, and dump the body? That's trash. You shoot it, you eat it.


I think in many cases, it's so they can drink lots and lots of beer. The antlers are just a bonus.

(Other potentially valid reason to hunt is population control, and from the news articles I'm googling Italy seems to have a pretty big problem with 'em. Not sure I'd want to eat a boar that had lived its life eating out of trash cans though...)
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

anuran: Years ago I was doing research for something else and found an article from the BMJ on injuries caused by Melanesian wild boar. It started off with a quote from King Dick's bestiary which said the boar "is the fellest of beastes and will soonest kill a manne." Most of the casualties were Europeans on vacation who went hunting with a shotgun and no dogs. Almost all of them got their femoral arteries cut "and exsanguinated on the spot. Those who survived to hospital had wounds which were long, wide, deep, jagged, septic and required delayed closure."

Local hunters carried at least two spears and hunted with dogs who were trained to bite the boar on the scrotum.

This guy should have carried two spears and brought trained dogs.


Not gonna google that at work, but one shudders to think exactly what that training consisted of...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

anuran: Years ago I was doing research for something else and found an article from the BMJ on injuries caused by Melanesian wild boar. It started off with a quote from King Dick's bestiary which said the boar "is the fellest of beastes and will soonest kill a manne." Most of the casualties were Europeans on vacation who went hunting with a shotgun and no dogs. Almost all of them got their femoral arteries cut "and exsanguinated on the spot. Those who survived to hospital had wounds which were long, wide, deep, jagged, septic and required delayed closure."

Local hunters carried at least two spears and hunted with dogs who were trained to bite the boar on the scrotum.

This guy should have carried two spears and brought trained dogs.


Fun fact: a pig's head, and therefore tusks, are around 3 feet off the ground.   guess where the femoral arteries are?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: To the last, I grapple with thee; From Hell's heart, I stab at thee; For hate's sake, I spit my last breath at thee. For sweet irony I sever thy femoral.


Sad the boar died. But extra points got taking out the shiatty hunter.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: anuran:

This guy should have carried two spears and brought trained dogs.

Not gonna google that at work, but one shudders to think exactly what that training consisted of...


Corgis do it almost instinctively which led to one of the funniest damned things I ever saw.
Horses and Cops - 0
25 Pound Dog - 4
Me - running because I didn't want to get shot just for being there

AppleOptionEsc:

Fun fact: a pig's head, and therefore tusks, are around 3 feet off the ground.   guess where the femoral arteries are?

Right where Piggy wants them to be
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Munden: I never bother to check out Dailymail comments, but wow, they really hate hunters.


I think it's more that they hate Italians (and any other filthy foreigners) than anything else.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: That's what happens when you are dealing with wild animals.
They act in ways that surprise you.


Even domestic animals.

My Grandpa use to work at a slaughterhouse, and he had a scar on his right hand....because a pig that was supposed to be dead suddenly came back to life.

#ZombiePig
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Munden: I never bother to check out Dailymail comments, but wow, they really hate hunters.


Anyone who eats meat and is happy about this is a hypocrite.

You're not morally superior just because you pay someone else to do the killing for you.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Munden: I never bother to check out Dailymail comments, but wow, they really hate hunters.

Not surprising.  In my mind, the typical Daily Fail reader rarely leaves town, being a Little Britain type who is constantly scared of being introduced to new things (drunken trips to Ibiza being the exception).  And hunting seems to be an upper class thing in the UK, not a Little Britain thing.


Naw, the Heil is for aspirational middle class+.

The reich-wing Ibiza regulars would mostly be Sun readers.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Chinesenookiefactory: Chinesenookiefactory: Those are a huge problem in the US as well. They're invasive, destructive and will charge you. If their tusks clip an artery, you're farked.

Are special hints still happening?

Hunts. Hunts for crying out loud.

Farmers in texas hire people to come shoot hogs on their land. Who then turn around and charge idiots to come do the actual work.

It's a solid business model.


If you don't want to put as big a dent in the swine population but want to get more boars more reliably take Mrs. Nuran's suggestion.

Borrow a sow
Pump her full of the hormones that put her in estrus
Tie her up under your tree stand
Wait
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Brains: Munden: I never bother to check out Dailymail comments, but wow, they really hate hunters.

People who kill animals for fun are trash - full stop.

I understand people that want to eat clean from nature. That's one thing. That has a purpose.

But to go lie about in the cold so you can shoot something, take it's antlers, and dump the body? That's trash. You shoot it, you eat it.


Same reason I dont go fishing
Dont like seafood.
 
