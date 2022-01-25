 Skip to content
(Kotaku) Weeners "Terrible game. First off, Hitler was known to only have one testicle (nut). However, the game gets this wrong twice. In one scene he has both of his nuts"   (kotaku.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think...its time to step away from the internet a bit
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's even a song to commemorate this fact.

Hitler, he only has one ball.
Goering has two, but very small
Himmler, has something sim'lar,
And Dr. Goebbels has no balls at all.
Two three four

(And repeat, louder. Preferably while marching)
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really? The additional nut is what has steam users in a tizzy and not...you know, that there's a Hitler romance game?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: There's even a song to commemorate this fact.

Hitler, he only has one ball.
Goering has two, but very small
Himmler, has something sim'lar,
And Dr. Goebbels has no balls at all.
Two three four

(And repeat, louder. Preferably while marching)


And now, in musical form:

RIP George (NSFW):

George Carlin - Hitler only got one ball
Youtube Z3dSJ5UCv3k
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: And now, in musical form:

RIP George (NSFW):


I was specifically recalling the scene from the movie version of "A Separate Peace," but George Carlin is much less unpleasant memory.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dear Steam,

I like your company, but you seriously need to clean house.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You mean I missed a chance to Godwin every Lance Armstrong thread? Dammit.
 
anuran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OldRod: Pocket Ninja: There's even a song to commemorate this fact.

Hitler, he only has one ball.
Goering has two, but very small
Himmler, has something sim'lar,
And Dr. Goebbels has no balls at all.
Two three four

(And repeat, louder. Preferably while marching)

And now, in musical form:

RIP George (NSFW):

[YouTube video: George Carlin - Hitler only got one ball]


Old School
Hitler Has Only Got One Ball
Youtube gqZg36JBBr8
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Of all the myriad ways I've found to waste time on the internet, at least I can definitively say that "counting Hitler's nuts" has never been one of them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I would gladly pay for a premium Steam that didn't have this garbage.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ohgodmywifeisgerman.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

somedude210: Really? The additional nut is what has steam users in a tizzy and not...you know, that there's a Hitler romance game?


smbc-comics.comView Full Size
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Of all the myriad ways I've found to waste time on the internet, at least I can definitively say that "counting Hitler's nuts" has never been one of them.


I mean it apparently wouldn't be very time consuming
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Every time I watch Bridge over the River Kwai I can't not hear the Hitler's got one ball lyrics over the Colonel Bogey March, which is also used as the theme to the film itself.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: There's even a song to commemorate this fact.

Hitler, he only has one ball.
Goering has two, but very small
Himmler, has something sim'lar,
And Dr. Goebbels has no balls at all.
Two three four

(And repeat, louder. Preferably while marching)


The Armstrong and Miller Show | Hitler Has Only Got One Ball
Youtube Y1DWJQkOJew
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: somedude210: Really? The additional nut is what has steam users in a tizzy and not...you know, that there's a Hitler romance game?

[smbc-comics.com image 468x492][smbc-comics.com image 468x492]


Off topic: I just finished doing the NY Times Spelling Bee game before checking into this thread, and it's very odd timing to be reading that. I will say no more, on behalf of others who plan to play (or continue playing) today.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Armstrong and Miller Show | Best Of The Clumsy Art Historian
Youtube bucgZc0FsBk
 
Oysterman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw that on the trending chart and got the feeling there was no way it did the fact he was responsible for the genocide of millions justice.  Which seems like another very important detail overlooked.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But it was a very big ball.

However, Bon Scott's balls were bigger.

Big Balls
Youtube xPlqLHcphyw
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I talk to a guy sometimes that's a notorious "Gift people horrifying games" individual.  He was actually talking about this one, it hit his, "No, not even I'm gonna send that someone." line - he'd only said it about one genre before, that being rape sims.  This one joined those on the, "Not even I'm that big of an asshole" list.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The critics are overlooking a crucial piece of history: The Nazis invented the prosthetic balls. Neuticles, the pet gonad replacement company was founded by escaped Nazi scientists. (Not all of them could work for NASA). They don't even hide it. Neu is the German word for 'new".

So it's historically accurate for a one-balled Hitler to appear whole.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Ostensibly, the game is an isometric-shooter-cum-extremely-adult-visual-novel."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSoundz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Obligatory

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GreenSoundz: Obligatory

[c.tenor.com image 248x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Curse your NOPE cannon!
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wake up early
4:30 am
Open Fark
Sex with Hitler got the nuts wrong twice!
Close Fark
That's enough internet for today
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Besides that it's a well documented historic fact that hitler frequently had sex with his german shepherd Blondi. To not include that would make it grossly inaccurate historically speaking.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: There's even a song to commemorate this fact.

Hitler, he only has one ball.
Goering has two, but very small
Himmler, has something sim'lar,
And Dr. Goebbels has no balls at all.
Two three four

(And repeat, louder. Preferably while marching)


Whistle while you work
Hitler was a jerk
Mussolini bit his weenie
Now it doesn't work
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So is this a historical fact?  Honestly, we never discussed it in World War 2 seminars in university.
 
