(NJ.com)   Today's Driving Tip From the New Jersey State Police: Watch out for cars being driven by corpses   (nj.com) divider line
9
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Zoombies
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The dead make such bad drivers because they reaction time is so slow.
 
Eravior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn it. Was hoping it involved a self-driving vehicle.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thats a mean thing to call Tesla drivers on autopilot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's sort of what I expected would happen. I'd be more concerned if it started doing donuts, pulled a 9.5 in the quarter mile, and then parallel parked.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who ya gonna call?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably on the way to the post office to pick up their pension checks no doubt. Idjet nephew in the passenger seat claiming he had no idea he was dead.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fissile: The dead make such bad drivers because they reaction time is so slow.


Still better than most Jersey drivers
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eravior: Damn it. Was hoping it involved a self-driving vehicle.


If it hasn't happened yet it's only a matter of time. It'll be even more entertaining if the cops shoot at the car or something equally asinine because it refused to pull over only to find the person died while on auto drive.

/it'll be classed as a good shoot
 
