Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it $4 due to inflation?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brainmeat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the Loch Ness monster has succumbed to inflation
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, it's the Daily Fail, so of course it didn't happen.  On the other, I've met men, and am one, and we are a pack of clueless petty arseholes, so it's pretty plausible.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one way to never get a date via the internet again...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the money she saved on not paying for Starbucks, she can now max out her 401k and set up a compounding interest fund to pay for her nursing school.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run, girl. Just run away.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who teaches men to be like this? I managed to become an adult male without ever even considering something like this.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mithraic_bullshiat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sure, and howbout I make a matching  donation to your favorite charity in your name?"

At least try to outclass the MFer in some way
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy the coffee, pour it in his lap
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news it's...

...REALLY not news
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife and I had a pre-date for lunch before our first official one since we had time. Ran her to McDonald's. Got her a medium combo. Told her that if this works out, I get her supersized next time.

A few months later after we got married, the first McDonald's we went to in the coming weeks, I had them get the large for her. She said she didn't ask for a large, but I reminded her of my promise. It worked out.

/Still together after 16 years.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to understand that lame guys often need to go on 100 or more dates to make a connection.  At $4 a pop that's $400 from a guy probably making that for a whole month.  Maybe her date was from Loch Ness?

hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can hear the lament of the nice guy:
Why do women go out with assholes?
To boot, she even wanted to go out with him again.
Unfortunately, he crossed the line from asshole, to cheap bastard, and that's a non-starter.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she expecting to just get away with scamming him out of 4 dollars?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure thankful that we have TikTok to record all of this stuff for us.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she agreed to meet him for breakfast and stood him up. Twice.

Still a dick move, but it might be more deserved than she is letting on.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wtf was that a 50,000 word essay?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Who teaches men to be like this? I managed to become an adult male without ever even considering something like this.


I feel that, this one time, it may be a little bit appropriate to suggest that it is possible that there exists the potential for either party be the asshole in any dating situation Δd.

Obviously, in this specific situation, the guy is the asshole. But, women can be assholes too.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OddLlama: wtf was that a 50,000 word essay?


I think based on the exchange it's a case where both parties should run and don't look back.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like one cheap bastard. I'm torn between her telling him to piss off, or her giving him the four dollars (preferably in pennies in a sock) and then telling him to piss off.

/this one is a toughie
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't afford to lose the $4, maybe don't go on dates?
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: On the one hand, it's the Daily Fail, so of course it didn't happen.  On the other, I've met men, and am one, and we are a pack of clueless petty arseholes, so it's pretty plausible.


I don't want to appear to defend men in any way, but

*I've met people, and am one, and we are a pack of clueless petty arseholes, so it's pretty plausible.

FTFY
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: I can hear the lament of the nice guy:
Why do women go out with assholes?
To boot, she even wanted to go out with him again.
Unfortunately, he crossed the line from asshole, to cheap bastard, and that's a non-starter.


I am mildly ashamed to admit that I was like that in my younger years. Until a semi-drunken debate with coworkers broke out one night.

Had a great coworker with enough liquid courage in her speak out and set my ass straight. Said that "Bad boys" have the provider edge, and the actual courage to ask women out. A guy who puts the effort into making himself more appealing and comfortable for a woman is putting the image out there that he's a provider. Even if it is just to look good for a woman. In that way, he's already providing. The "nice guy" with nothing but toys at home like computers, video games, etc. is only interested in providing for himself, and doesn't look like he can handle an intimate relationship with another person.

That sobered me up quick.

While all my other friends and whatnot got roommates to split rent to have more money for toys of all shapes and sizes, I got my own place and put the effort in to become independent to take care of myself so that I could take care of another. I'd say it was worked out well as some of the best advice I ever received.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Who teaches men to be like this? I managed to become an adult male without ever even considering something like this.


I don't know. I managed to make it 40 years without ever asking for a refund from a date. And I had some bad ones. Sometimes, wasn't even my fault.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: On the one hand, it's the Daily Fail, so of course it didn't happen.  On the other, I've met men, and am one, and we are a pack of clueless petty arseholes, so it's pretty plausible.


And I've met women who judged how serious you were about dating, by how much you'd spend on them.

This woman doesn't have time to date.  She shouldn't be leading people on, then.  It only takes $4 to turn her into a sexist, saying "men are trash" to the world.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess the guy felt she was just stringing him along when she kept turning down a second date.  I can understand both sides, but I think the dude just did it for a goof to get under her skin.  Looks like it worked
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Wife and I had a pre-date for lunch before our first official one since we had time. Ran her to McDonald's. Got her a medium combo. Told her that if this works out, I get her supersized next time.

A few months later after we got married, the first McDonald's we went to in the coming weeks, I had them get the large for her. She said she didn't ask for a large, but I reminded her of my promise. It worked out.

/Still together after 16 years.


So the lesson is ... you want your wife to be fatter?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, the dude is a petty asshole, without question.  She definitely dodged a bullet there.

My question for her, though, is why are you on a dating app if your schedule is so full that you can't find the time to actually go on a date?
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like coffee was first date then she stood him up for breakfast twice, trust me bro you dodged a bullet, plus her knees are super sharp and not nearly as attractive as my hand
 
Focks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would never in my drunkest moment ask someone to send me four dollars. I hope.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: hammettman: I can hear the lament of the nice guy:
Why do women go out with assholes?
To boot, she even wanted to go out with him again.
Unfortunately, he crossed the line from asshole, to cheap bastard, and that's a non-starter.

I am mildly ashamed to admit that I was like that in my younger years. Until a semi-drunken debate with coworkers broke out one night.

Had a great coworker with enough liquid courage in her speak out and set my ass straight. Said that "Bad boys" have the provider edge, and the actual courage to ask women out. A guy who puts the effort into making himself more appealing and comfortable for a woman is putting the image out there that he's a provider. Even if it is just to look good for a woman. In that way, he's already providing. The "nice guy" with nothing but toys at home like computers, video games, etc. is only interested in providing for himself, and doesn't look like he can handle an intimate relationship with another person.

That sobered me up quick.

While all my other friends and whatnot got roommates to split rent to have more money for toys of all shapes and sizes, I got my own place and put the effort in to become independent to take care of myself so that I could take care of another. I'd say it was worked out well as some of the best advice I ever received.


I had the opposite reaction.  I had a girl who expected to know my salary, and expected me to spend x months of it on the wedding ring and she wanted me to provide for her.  I dropped her before proposing.  Looking back, I get it, but she wasn't hot enough to put up with that kind of garbage (I'm not sure any woman is)

My wife and I are partners.  We both work, we both contribute, and we are equal partners.  We have our own hobbies and toys.  I dodged a bullet for sure.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Men are TRASH':
Thanks for the sexism, lady.

But just b/c you went on one date w/ a schmuck, doesn't mean we're all schmucks.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in a mood right now where I understand where this guy is coming from. I've been trying to get a job interview done with this company for the last week, and have now been stood up, and had emails and voicemails go ignored. I wish I could charge this incompetent HR division for my time.

Getting repeatedly blown off can make people do stupid, petty things.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount is not important. It could have been $1 or $1,000.

The issue is that he can choose to let her pay her own way, or can pay for her without expectation of any return. He is not making a refundable deposit to be returned if she does not deliver something in the future. Absent an explicit agreement, there is no implicit contract or obligation. There is no societal understanding that a date owes X if you provide Y. Likewise, men are no longer obligated to initiate or pay for dates anymore. The only thing you owe each other is your attention for the duration of the meet up.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I see it's bad date day on Fark.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I'm in a mood right now where I understand where this guy is coming from. I've been trying to get a job interview done with this company for the last week, and have now been stood up, and had emails and voicemails go ignored. I wish I could charge this incompetent HR division for my time.

Getting repeatedly blown off can make people do stupid, petty things.


And yet the HR managers have been crying like little babies lately because applicants have started doing the exact same thing to them.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GORDON: Dave2042: On the one hand, it's the Daily Fail, so of course it didn't happen.  On the other, I've met men, and am one, and we are a pack of clueless petty arseholes, so it's pretty plausible.

And I've met women who judged how serious you were about dating, by how much you'd spend on them.

This woman doesn't have time to date.  She shouldn't be leading people on, then.  It only takes $4 to turn her into a sexist, saying "men are trash" to the world.


I'm sure she received plenty of angry responses to prove her right.
 
SuperChris
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everyone sucks here; the guy for being so petty, the woman for repeatedly making plans and then cancelling them, the author who thinks tiktok videos are awesome subjects for 'news' articles, the daily mail for running a tabloid, and me for clicking on it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: austerity101: Who teaches men to be like this? I managed to become an adult male without ever even considering something like this.

I feel that, this one time, it may be a little bit appropriate to suggest that it is possible that there exists the potential for either party be the asshole in any dating situation Δd.

Obviously, in this specific situation, the guy is the asshole. But, women can be assholes too.


This isn't about being an asshole. This is about thinking that you're so entitled to someone's time and attention that you see buying them a coffee as nothing more than a pre-sex transaction with future obligations attached.
 
austerity101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

palelizard: If you can't afford to lose the $4, maybe don't go on dates?


How is a date "losing" money?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Claude Ballse: hammettman: I can hear the lament of the nice guy:
Why do women go out with assholes?
To boot, she even wanted to go out with him again.
Unfortunately, he crossed the line from asshole, to cheap bastard, and that's a non-starter.

I am mildly ashamed to admit that I was like that in my younger years. Until a semi-drunken debate with coworkers broke out one night.

Had a great coworker with enough liquid courage in her speak out and set my ass straight. Said that "Bad boys" have the provider edge, and the actual courage to ask women out. A guy who puts the effort into making himself more appealing and comfortable for a woman is putting the image out there that he's a provider. Even if it is just to look good for a woman. In that way, he's already providing. The "nice guy" with nothing but toys at home like computers, video games, etc. is only interested in providing for himself, and doesn't look like he can handle an intimate relationship with another person.

That sobered me up quick.

While all my other friends and whatnot got roommates to split rent to have more money for toys of all shapes and sizes, I got my own place and put the effort in to become independent to take care of myself so that I could take care of another. I'd say it was worked out well as some of the best advice I ever received.

I had the opposite reaction.  I had a girl who expected to know my salary, and expected me to spend x months of it on the wedding ring and she wanted me to provide for her.  I dropped her before proposing.  Looking back, I get it, but she wasn't hot enough to put up with that kind of garbage (I'm not sure any woman is)

My wife and I are partners.  We both work, we both contribute, and we are equal partners.  We have our own hobbies and toys.  I dodged a bullet for sure.


I hear you on that. With us, we were both comfortable being by ourselves, and knew what we wanted out of life. So our second date was a little more serious in terms of boundaries we set for one another. Ie. neither would tolerate lies or cheating, and even what kind of foods we disliked. It was almost like a business negotiation of sorts, but not with a serious tone.

We found out that we have a lot of common interests, as well as individual interests that are not shared. Which is fine. The physical attraction of course also helps, naturally. But it's definitely a partnership for sure with us as well. Our priority was simply to be happy.

But when some people get fed up with the dating scene, like we did, I understand setting those kind of ultimatums. It's just that with us, I suppose we were more realistic with ourselves and one another. Again, the happiness thing. It was more important to find someone who makes you happy, instead of simply having bragging rights about your wedding, the ring, wealth, etc.

Admittedly the only things that we both were old fashioned about was she wanted to take my name (and not hyphenate it), and I open doors for her and wait for her to eat before I do.

That door thing though, I tell you. We have both noticed over the years couples of varying ages when the woman watches me open a door for my wife, and realizes her man didn't do the same for her. Or just as bad when I hold open a door and the guy cuts in front. It's a little thing, but it can spark such a resentment in other women.
 
austerity101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: hammettman: I can hear the lament of the nice guy:
Why do women go out with assholes?
To boot, she even wanted to go out with him again.
Unfortunately, he crossed the line from asshole, to cheap bastard, and that's a non-starter.

I am mildly ashamed to admit that I was like that in my younger years. Until a semi-drunken debate with coworkers broke out one night.

Had a great coworker with enough liquid courage in her speak out and set my ass straight. Said that "Bad boys" have the provider edge, and the actual courage to ask women out. A guy who puts the effort into making himself more appealing and comfortable for a woman is putting the image out there that he's a provider. Even if it is just to look good for a woman. In that way, he's already providing. The "nice guy" with nothing but toys at home like computers, video games, etc. is only interested in providing for himself, and doesn't look like he can handle an intimate relationship with another person.

That sobered me up quick.

While all my other friends and whatnot got roommates to split rent to have more money for toys of all shapes and sizes, I got my own place and put the effort in to become independent to take care of myself so that I could take care of another. I'd say it was worked out well as some of the best advice I ever received.


Jesus, straights are really f*cked up. I can't believe the whole "men provide and women are taken care of" is still a thing for you people. It'd be charming if it weren't so sad and retrograde.
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Watubi: I'm going to guess the guy felt she was just stringing him along when she kept turning down a second date.  I can understand both sides, but I think the dude just did it for a goof to get under her skin.  Looks like it worked


He's allowed to be frustrated. He's not allowed to rescind a previous date.
 
austerity101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Claude Ballse: Wife and I had a pre-date for lunch before our first official one since we had time. Ran her to McDonald's. Got her a medium combo. Told her that if this works out, I get her supersized next time.

A few months later after we got married, the first McDonald's we went to in the coming weeks, I had them get the large for her. She said she didn't ask for a large, but I reminded her of my promise. It worked out.

/Still together after 16 years.

So the lesson is ... you want your wife to be fatter?


I'd rather f*ck a fat dude than a bony dude, myself. Soft is more pleasant to me than sharp and painful. But everyone has their things.
 
