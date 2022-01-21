 Skip to content
 
Man sizzles with anger over improperly cooked bacon
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too crispy? I hate that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
never had bad bacon at a waffle house.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.
 
cravak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They were going to make it wrong just for him
 
tasteme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"You better cook the f****** bacon right" is going to be my new t-shirt phrase.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well did they cook the bacon right or what???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: Too crispy? I hate that.


Thank you for covering this
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who didn't see this headline coming?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tasteme: "You better cook the f****** bacon right" is going to be my new t-shirt phrase.

Would work better on boxers


Would work better on boxers
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
hard crunchy except for the fatty end that should be soft and undercooked
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just wow. Comment section is off the rails
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
26 minutes in just-below-boiling water. It's the only way.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: never had bad bacon at a waffle house.


They serve breakfast food 24/7.  it's hardly unusual for someone to order bacon.

/Now i want some WaHo food.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: Too crispy? I hate that.


Overcooked? I hate that.

The importance of the state of your Bacon, can not be understated.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Define "right."

To serve on a sandwich:  Crispy.  I hate it when I bite into a bacon cheeseburger or a club sandwich and pull out the entire strip of bacon because it's soggy and chewy.

On a plate next to eggs and waffles?  Slightly chewy.  And dunked into maple syrup.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gotta be crispy, with a side of Mountain Dew.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I almost always screw up bacon in the pan; if it's just bacon as is, then oven is much easier. But usually I don't care too much about the bacon itself, I want the grease to fry up onions, burgers, potatoes, etc.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was saying the same thing to myself as I was making a BLT for lunch today.

I scorched the bacon anyway.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: 26 minutes in just-below-boiling water. It's the only way.

What are you, British?


What are you, British?
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: Define "right."

To serve on a sandwich:  Crispy.  I hate it when I bite into a bacon cheeseburger or a club sandwich and pull out the entire strip of bacon because it's soggy and chewy.

On a plate next to eggs and waffles?  Slightly chewy.  And dunked into maple syrup.


This.
Runny egg yolk would be acceptable too.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: bughunter: Define "right."

To serve on a sandwich:  Crispy.  I hate it when I bite into a bacon cheeseburger or a club sandwich and pull out the entire strip of bacon because it's soggy and chewy.

On a plate next to eggs and waffles?  Slightly chewy.  And dunked into maple syrup.

This.
Runny egg yolk would be acceptable too.


Runny Egg Yolk is the name of my Billie Ellish polka band
 
The Red Zone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. I slice mine right around 1/4" thick.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: 26 minutes in just-below-boiling water. It's the only way.


Well, obviously you've never tried Sous Vide Bacon.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bslim: [media-amazon.com image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ 48 seconds in teh microwave = Perfect
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Officers said Alvarez screamed, "You better cook the f****** bacon right!"
Officers asked Alvarez to come outside, but said he resisted until they threatened to use a taser.


So was the bacon crispy enough after being tased?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I weave the slices together and bake it in the oven, then make it into a BLT.

Bacon
Lots of bacon
Tons of bacon
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: And dunked into maple syrup.


This.
Runny egg yolk would be acceptable too.

Why not both??
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: [media-amazon.com image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CzarChasm: Bslim: [media-amazon.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image image 300x205]

/ 48 seconds in teh microwave = Perfect


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Better Off Dead - Bacon
Youtube TSz7n-K2XV8
 
