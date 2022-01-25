 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Ever wonder what would happen if the lights and gates at railway crossings weren't turned on? Well, yes, death and destruction, sure. But also, "administrative leave"   (wcvb.com) divider line
8
    More: Fail, Rail transport, Police, Public transport, Train station, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Federal Bureau of Investigation, MBTA Commuter Rail train, Law enforcement agency  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2022 at 2:05 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why would they be turned off? Maintenance gone awry?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: Why would they be turned off? Maintenance gone awry?


That's actually a great question.

My first thought was that you wouldn't want gates being accidentally triggered by an approaching train. Because if they came down unannounced, that you seriously injure a worker.

Then I realized that if a train is approaching, you've got far worse concerns.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
you forgot to turn them back on
 
untoldforce
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I always slow down and check both ways before crossing a train track, regardless of crossing infrastructure. It takes less than 5 seconds, but it infuriates other people.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I still look both ways before I cross, gates or no. Same at intersections.
 
JessieL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What else is the train company going to do to the guy? I assume that firing and possible criminal prosecution will wait until the investigation by the Federal Railroad Administration is complete.
 
JessieL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: Why would they be turned off? Maintenance gone awry?


FTA:
In a previous statement, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the Keolis signal maintainer was performing the regularly-scheduled testing of the railroad crossing's safety system less than an hour before Friday's collision on Middlesex Avenue.
According to Poftak, the MBTA's preliminary finding is that the safety system was not returned to its normal operating mode following the testing. This failure resulted in the train crossing gates not coming down in a timely manner as the Commuter Rail train approached Middlesex Avenue.
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sandbar67: you forgot to turn them back on


Criminal negligence is defined as "conduct where a person ignores an obvious risk or disregards the life and safety of those around him". This looks like grounds for a charge of negligent homicide. Anything less would be unjust.

untoldforce: I always slow down and check both ways before crossing a train track, regardless of crossing infrastructure. It takes less than 5 seconds, but it infuriates other people.


Ah, classic victim blaming! You love to see it.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.