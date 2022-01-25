 Skip to content
(MSN)   A woman in Texas has been arrested on animal cruelty charged after authorities discovered she had two illegal lemurs from a TikTok video. Guess she had to ♫Move It, Move it♫   (msn.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
my neighbour owns a capuchin monkey.  unfortunately currently legal, although that's about to change, thank dog.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Illegal Lemurs." Garage band, anyone?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't get exotic pets. I'm not really excited about domesticated reptiles either. Strangely, I like fish but that's about it for the non domestic animals.
We have all kinds of animals we've bread to exist with and be dependent on humans, with good temperaments and selected for compatibility with our lifestyle. Just let the wild animals be, or at least be cared for by professionals and trained rehabilitation volunteers.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lady J: my neighbour owns a capuchin monkey.  unfortunately currently legal, although that's about to change, thank dog.


My father in law was telling us about how as a kid he and his brothers pooled their money to buy one of those from a comic book advertisement.

Apparently they have a habit of washing food before they eat it. So giving it mashed potatoes gave them hours of fun.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess it was pretty easy to climb trump's border wall, especially if you are a lemur.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't get exotic pets. I'm not really excited about domesticated reptiles either. Strangely, I like fish but that's about it for the non domestic animals.
We have all kinds of animals we've bread to exist with and be dependent on humans, with good temperaments and selected for compatibility with our lifestyle. Just let the wild animals be, or at least be cared for by professionals and trained rehabilitation volunteers.


Ditto.

I am fine with just having a cat.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just got a notification from Netflix; they are producing a six part series called "Lemur Queen".
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skinink: I just got a notification from Netflix; they are producing a six part series called "Lemur Queen".


Six parts? So it'll release over the next 4 years then?

/then get cancelled at the end of year two
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Salazar added that the surviving lemur was in distress, while records show it appeared to be "depressed, lethargic and malnourished.""

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great, now I have that song in my head.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Madagascar - I like my grindcore (I like to move it cover)
Youtube drZJ_VUPmvo
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only she'd armed the lemurs, they probably would have been legal.
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lady J: my neighbour owns a capuchin monkey.  unfortunately currently legal, although that's about to change, thank dog.


Just curious what about a capuchin monkey makes it undesirable for a neighbor to have. Does it throw poop into your yard or something?
 
alienated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't get exotic pets. I'm not really excited about domesticated reptiles either. Strangely, I like fish but that's about it for the non domestic animals.
We have all kinds of animals we've bread to exist with and be dependent on humans, with good temperaments and selected for compatibility with our lifestyle. Just let the wild animals be, or at least be cared for by professionals and trained rehabilitation volunteers.


If I lived where iguanas were just wandering about, I could see giving them veggies to eat, but I getcha.
I love watching a fox find a dog toy in the snow and play with it, and things like that , but unless one is involved in a conservation program, I see no need for humans to have wild animals in thier homes. And I say this as a person who rescued a crow chick , did my best to keep human speech and interaction to a minimum , and fledged him successfully. He like rotten avocados and french fries with ranch and french dressing, and odd sausage bits that were burnt.
We even keep our non domesticated felines afraid of humans, for a good reason - humans  / 2 legs are bad , and are to be avoided at almost any cost , unless great distress. Or hungry for dried fish.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's still legal to keep sex dwarves as pets though right?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THEY'RE ON TO US!

The Simpsons - Get em back to Seaworld
Youtube LJhEmN7JxW8
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where will we get our post-collapse dystopian non-robotic alt-pets if we don't start domesticating exotics immediately?
 
alienated
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nightjars: sex dwarves


Soft Cell - Sex Dwarf
Youtube lrRmgbchiGY
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Lady J: my neighbour owns a capuchin monkey.  unfortunately currently legal, although that's about to change, thank dog.

My father in law was telling us about how as a kid he and his brothers pooled their money to buy one of those from a comic book advertisement.

Apparently they have a habit of washing food before they eat it. So giving it mashed potatoes gave them hours of fun.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The Irresponsible Captain: I don't get exotic pets. I'm not really excited about domesticated reptiles either. Strangely, I like fish but that's about it for the non domestic animals.
We have all kinds of animals we've bread to exist with and be dependent on humans, with good temperaments and selected for compatibility with our lifestyle. Just let the wild animals be, or at least be cared for by professionals and trained rehabilitation volunteers.

Ditto.

I am fine with just having a cat.


A "domestic" cat is actually an Apex Predator armed with DARPA's wet dream soldier technology:
- "MIRROR EYE" night-vision genetic augmentation with "DUAL LID" blackout tech to allow "CATNAP" rapid sleep
- "Over the horizon" sense of hearing
- Direction-finding cost-plus addition to hearing contract
- "WHISKER" augmented cranial spurs to find body-sized escape routes during Urban Warfare if blinded by shock grenades
- "CLAW" augmented-digits to support one-on-one combat without a knife
- "JAW" poisonous saliva glands which put down any mammal including humans with Ascending Lymphangitis which means "ascending from the wound to your heart ... to stop it."
- "LITTERBOX" automatic "burn-pit free" disposal system

What "They" don't tell you is many have trained a "Human Host" to relieve the need to employ any of their technology save the "PURRR" human-calming anti-riot technology.

Plus they pee all over our rugs.

Get a dog instead. They are at least indigenous to Planet Earth.
 
