 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   "Best Korea aims to enhance its presence in the international community ahead of their most revered anniversaries of the late leader and founder of the country." If by 'enhance', they mean 'fire ballistic missiles'   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, North Korea, South Korea, cruise missiles, South Korean official, nuclear weapons, Pyongyang, latest launch, short-range ballistic missile  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2022 at 1:35 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can they actually hit anything? Have they ever aimed for something smaller than an entire farking sea?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: Can they actually hit anything? Have they ever aimed for something smaller than an entire farking sea?


"...and these six fish in particular!!!"

(side whisper overheard in the crowd: he knows we are firing to see where it lands to work on our aiming, right?)
 
milsasara
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are they le tired?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Local news: Supreme leader sinks entire USA Naval fleet.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Can they actually hit anything? Have they ever aimed for something smaller than an entire farking sea?


Better hope they don't start aiming...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pay no mind, dear.  He's only doing it to get attention.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: edmo: Can they actually hit anything? Have they ever aimed for something smaller than an entire farking sea?

Better hope they don't start aiming...


...why? The last time a country thought it was a good idea to sink 3 of our ships, we dropped the sun on them twice and changed their entire farking society for decades to follow.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"prove to the international community that they are gearing up the military capabilities, enough to become a threat."

That is literally the last thing you want NK.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Visual summary of Best Korea policy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If it turns out they're Pablo Cruise missiles, whatcha gonna do?

Hopefully, love will find a way.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eventually Neptune is going to get sick of his shiat and unleash sea monsters at him.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cdn.jwz.orgView Full Size


Their last method didn't work out quite as well.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look, we're focused on a lot of things right now. You'll have to get back in line and wait your turn. In fact, why don't you go home and wait by the phone. Don't call us, we won't call you.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Can they actually hit anything? Have they ever aimed for something smaller than an entire farking sea?


They have a sun-synchronous reconnaissance satellite.  While it's not a physical object, that's a pretty difficult target to hit.

The Superbowl and Chinese New Year happened at the same time that year, so they thought that was a great time to launch the FarkAllYall-4.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: edmo: Can they actually hit anything? Have they ever aimed for something smaller than an entire farking sea?

Better hope they don't start aiming...


Agreed. Because Austin is screwed.

foreignpolicy.comView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: REDARMYVODKA: edmo: Can they actually hit anything? Have they ever aimed for something smaller than an entire farking sea?

Better hope they don't start aiming...

...why? The last time a country thought it was a good idea to sink 3 of our ships, we dropped the sun on them twice and changed their entire farking society for decades to follow.


Right, but if Best Korea starts actually targeting these missiles somewhere, The US, South Korea, Japan, China, and probably Australia are going to wind up throwing various ordinance at each other. That's east Asia turned into a wasteland and half a billion people dead. When the Straight of Malacca is filled with the hulls of blown-up ships and China and Taiwan's industrial bases are ruined, the next world war will be fought with rocks and sticks.

Let the little man shoot all he wants into the water. The only things scared of him right now are fish in the South China Sea.
 
lefty248
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Pay no mind, dear.  He's only doing it to get attention.


Like the proverbial spoiled child throwing a temper tantrum.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.