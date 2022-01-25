 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   It's that time of year again in Florida, plummeting temperatures are causing iguanas to fall from the sky (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Florida, Temperature, Ron Magill, cold temperatures, Low temperatures, Weather warnings, bizarre warnings, Cold, Florida  
•       •       •

625 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting until they're in your neighborhood eating your plants and shiatting on everything.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't the cold!  They're pretennin to die of the Covidronas to make Gubernor Desentius lokk dumb,
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good folks of Florida are well versed in the scourge of reptile dysfunction.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should pay a bounty to anyone who shoots them in the head and brings them in. They're a dirty invasive species that is screwing up the ecosystem, not as much as the pythons, but quite a bit.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size

Iguana is the chicken of the trees.  You can bake it, roast it , grill it, braise it, fry it, stew it.  There's Iguana steaks, Iguana Chops, Iguana kebabs, Iguana etouffe, stuffed Iguana, Iguana mole, Iguana cakes, iguana fritters, blackened iguana, chicken fried iguana, Iguana casserole, iguana gumbo, frozen iguana surprise - that's when it falls out of the tree and hits you on the head.  That's a joke - Iguana salad, iguana paté, iguana curry, iguana lasagna.  Then there's orange iguana, lemon iguana, coconut iguana, iguana with corn, iguana with mushrooms, iguana with banana, mango iguana, guava iguana, iguana with black bean sauce, general tso's iguana.... and that's about all of the things you can do with iguana.
 
Wobambo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo... free pet iguanas, right? Not for me, but people do like them as pets. Has there been a Florida Man story yet about someone gathering them up and trying to sell them out of the trunk of their car? Google tells me a basic iguana can go from 15-35 with others up to 600.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not really the cold.
Them Iguanas be sedated.  They been smoking marijuana.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Sooo... free pet iguanas, right? Not for me, but people do like them as pets. Has there been a Florida Man story yet about someone gathering them up and trying to sell them out of the trunk of their car? Google tells me a basic iguana can go from 15-35 with others up to 600.


Makes sense. You have to wear a condom with the basic iguanas.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling Iguana is the brand name I use to sell my crop during freeze years. Looks great on the end of a crate.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iguana?


Wall Of Voodoo - Mexican Radio (Official Video)
Youtube eyCEexG9xjw


/cmoniguanalaya?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When this thaws I'm biting a Canuckian snowbird right in the ass!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
nma-fallout.comView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Sooo... free pet iguanas, right? Not for me, but people do like them as pets. Has there been a Florida Man story yet about someone gathering them up and trying to sell them out of the trunk of their car? Google tells me a basic iguana can go from 15-35 with others up to 600.


They also are damn good as food. They taste like chicken and they're much leaner. Also same for the Lion fish they're really juicy and sweet flesh makes for a great stir fry with garlic and sesame oil.
 
detonator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Raining Iguanas is the name of my Nortec synth band
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Raining iguanas is the name of my new iguana powered catapult system.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: It ain't the cold!  They're pretennin to die of the Covidronas to make Gubernor Desentius lokk dumb,


From what I've seen, he doesn't need any help.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reigning Iguanas is the name of my Florida government replacement proposal.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fire up the wood chipper before they wake up.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Drop iguanas. Northern hemisphere relative of the Aussie drop bear?
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: [miro.medium.com image 347x195]
Iguana is the chicken of the trees.  You can bake it, roast it , grill it, braise it, fry it, stew it.  There's Iguana steaks, Iguana Chops, Iguana kebabs, Iguana etouffe, stuffed Iguana, Iguana mole, Iguana cakes, iguana fritters, blackened iguana, chicken fried iguana, Iguana casserole, iguana gumbo, frozen iguana surprise - that's when it falls out of the tree and hits you on the head.  That's a joke - Iguana salad, iguana paté, iguana curry, iguana lasagna.  Then there's orange iguana, lemon iguana, coconut iguana, iguana with corn, iguana with mushrooms, iguana with banana, mango iguana, guava iguana, iguana with black bean sauce, general tso's iguana.... and that's about all of the things you can do with iguana.


I'm having iguana eggs sausage and iguana.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alice_600: Wobambo: Sooo... free pet iguanas, right? Not for me, but people do like them as pets. Has there been a Florida Man story yet about someone gathering them up and trying to sell them out of the trunk of their car? Google tells me a basic iguana can go from 15-35 with others up to 600.

They also are damn good as food. They taste like chicken and they're much leaner. Also same for the Lion fish they're really juicy and sweet flesh makes for a great stir fry with garlic and sesame oil.


Seriously:
eattheweeds.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

"But I don't like iguana!"
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [nma-fallout.com image 640x480]


Yeah, that's not iguana.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"FREE IGUANA --------->"
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TypoFlyspray:Seriously: [Save Florida -Eat an Iguana]

I will take that into consideration. I'm definitely not above it given the right time, space, and starvation levels. I just want to know what is up with that glandular bulb in the throat region, Is that a delicacy?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Iguana Falls is the name of my Appalachian themed tropical resort.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: TypoFlyspray:Seriously: [Save Florida -Eat an Iguana]

I will take that into consideration. I'm definitely not above it given the right time, space, and starvation levels. I just want to know what is up with that glandular bulb in the throat region, Is that a delicacy?


I believe that's it's ear.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: TypoFlyspray:Seriously: [Save Florida -Eat an Iguana]

I will take that into consideration. I'm definitely not above it given the right time, space, and starvation levels. I just want to know what is up with that glandular bulb in the throat region, Is that a delicacy?


It's the on/off button.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.