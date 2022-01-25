 Skip to content
 
(WHNT Huntsville)   "Attack squirrel" defendant facing new charge of keeping wild animal, not skinning, cooking that rodent   (whnt.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth squirrel... sheesh

/first thing that comes to mind is the Holy Grail rabbit scene
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't feed squirrels meth.

It shrinks the nuts.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must've heard they were high in Cholesterol or something
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In June of 2019, law enforcement across north Alabama and southern Tennessee had been searching for Paulk for over a week. The search turned into national news after a search warrant at Paulk's apartment. That's where the Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they found... the squirrel.

[ellipsis added]

That paragraph reads MUCH better with an ellipsis.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Most people think of Fark or Rocky, but there are more than two famous squirrels.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, also:  In June, squirrels don't need meth to be aggressive.

I had one outside my condo that made me decide to carry a tennis racket whenever I checked my mail.

I didn't volley the little fkkr into the next yard, but he woulda got a flying lesson if he leapt at me liked he was threatening to...
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thought that the defendant in Subby's headline was Fark?
 
azxj
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pirate Squirrel frowns on his shenanigans.  P.S. because he has a gimpy leg and a squinty eye, but is super friendly and not aggressive at all - will gently take a peanut out of your hand.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It gets better.

The squirrel's name was Deez Nuts.

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
