(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Big Audio Dynamite, The Ocean Blue, The Stranglers, and Opal. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #304. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.

*dives back into work*
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did these guys not ever break in the US?
Something Better Change - The Stranglers
Youtube oSEOzimKnEY
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Present.

So an hour or so of Meatloaf tribute?  Bat Out of Hell in entirety?  Dashboard Light twinspin?

I'll see myself out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ah, The Ocean Blue...probably the first band from Hershey, PA to appear on the show.  Here's a list of other bands from Hershey:
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In anticipation of FPM

Penguins In Bondage - I Am The Prey
Youtube NSmbBIZo9-A
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great Bright White and Sunny North checking in with a balmy -10° C (14° Freedomheit) on the thermometer.
I'll be in and out today mostly doing stuff not involving the laptop but within earshot..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hello everyone.
Some great news, bandcamp Friday is coming back
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yesterday afternoon, Yours Truly in the dentist's chair again. Assistant comes in to set things up and mutters something I don't catch. Then I hear a robotic voice announce, "Kelly. Clarkson." and the music starts.

Me: "Gaaah, what are you doing??"

Some back-and-forth ensues, and I finally convince the assistant that no music will be necessary. About 10 minutes later, the dentist comes in: "Alexa, play Top 20."

"Gaaah, no!!"

I think it's a great thing to offer to the patients. I understand that it's supposed to be calming for me, but 1. I don't need it, and 2. Top 20 is just going to make the drill seem less irritating by comparison.

Remind me to schedule all future dental appointments on show days. If they're going to insist that I listen to music while they're working on me, I can at least listen to pF.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Ah, The Ocean Blue...probably the first band from Hershey, PA to appear on the show.  Here's a list of other bands from Hershey:


I love the Ocean Blue. I've seen them three times.
 
Pista
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Yesterday afternoon, Yours Truly in the dentist's chair again


Have you even got any teeth left?
 
