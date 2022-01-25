 Skip to content
(CNN)   Attention parents: Don't throw away that letter from the IRS about your enhanced child tax credit payments. You'll need it when you file your taxes   (cnn.com) divider line
WhackingDay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't believe how boneheaded this whole thing was. Wait, yes I can. We clearly do not qualify for this credit, but they sent it to us anyway. I went through the whole stupid process to opt out only to discover that my wife would need to do the same thing and I just lost it at that point. Whatever, guess we get to write the IRS a check for at least $4k this year.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You should always keep government records so when it's time for them to screw you over, you'll be able to get it over with smoothly as if lubed.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No shiat.

Keep what the IRS sends you when it says right in the letter "Keep this information with your tax records"
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As a CPA I've been telling people this for weeks.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can probably toss the one that mentions itunes gift cards.
 
rfenster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WhackingDay: . .. Whatever, guess we get to write the IRS a check for at least $4k this year. . .

. . $4,000 that they gave you - sounds like you got a free loan from the government - not sure what you are so pissed about.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I can't believe how boneheaded this whole thing was. Wait, yes I can. We clearly do not qualify for this credit, but they sent it to us anyway. I went through the whole stupid process to opt out only to discover that my wife would need to do the same thing and I just lost it at that point. Whatever, guess we get to write the IRS a check for at least $4k this year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spottymax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The IRS does have a website to get the information if you did misplace or throw away the letter, but you have to jump through a  large number of hoops to verify your identity before you can access the information.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I can't believe how boneheaded this whole thing was. Wait, yes I can. We clearly do not qualify for this credit, but they sent it to us anyway. I went through the whole stupid process to opt out only to discover that my wife would need to do the same thing and I just lost it at that point. Whatever, guess we get to write the IRS a check for at least $4k this year.


We qualified. 2 kids who turn 18 in a couple months. Did the paperwork for direct deposit in july. Got sent a check that didn't make it to us through the mail. Then 2 direct deposits of really weird amounts that didn't add up to what we were supposed to get.

/paid for kids books for their first semester of community college / tech school.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Autoerotic Defenestration:

[Fark user image 500x617]

LOL, no I didn't spend it. It's just dumb.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: As a CPA I've been telling people this for weeks.


Yeah, I wish there was a way to just look it up.  My clients can't handle the verify identity thing (facial recognition, upload both sides of the drivers license.  There's a way to get transcripts mailed in 5-10 days without logging in. I don't think I'm allowed to do that for them, though.

Or else, just wing it and let the IRS figure it out?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Autoerotic Defenestration:

[Fark user image 500x617]

LOL, no I didn't spend it. It's just dumb.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You've got to be kidding me.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Some parents, however, are reporting that the amount listed on the letter does not match the sum that they received....

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told reporters that he "is highly confident it is nowhere near millions or hundreds of thousands."

I'll say. We got NOWHERE near millions, or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rotsky: giantmeteor: As a CPA I've been telling people this for weeks.

Yeah, I wish there was a way to just look it up.  My clients can't handle the verify identity thing (facial recognition, upload both sides of the drivers license.  There's a way to get transcripts mailed in 5-10 days without logging in. I don't think I'm allowed to do that for them, though.

Or else, just wing it and let the IRS figure it out?


I would never furnish the government with a recent picture of my likeness.  Still running on an Arizona ID from 2003.
 
defritsch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
