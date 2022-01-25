 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Just say good afternoon to them   (twitter.com) divider line
83
    More: Weird, shot  
•       •       •

2276 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2022 at 11:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



83 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
59 minutes?  Does it become illegal after 1 hour or something?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
59 minutes? Oddly specific.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny breast? Just one?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tiny breast and thick legs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good afternoon tiny breast and thick legs!

/can somebody tell me why im doing this?
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word on how many eye brows are required.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: 59 minutes? Oddly specific.


That's when the  plain white van arrives and whisks her away forever.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This does not mention clothing but a very specific 59 mins.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Tiny breast? Just one?


The other one can be huge. They want her name tag to say Biggie Smalls
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Tiny breast? Just one?


They don't have enough roses or diamonds for one hour.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Tiny breast? Just one?


(o)(O)
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100+ an hour sounds sweet.

At least it isn't for exposure.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big breast need not apply. They are way below my standar
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dyn1.heritagestatic.comView Full Size
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a message to activate a devilish plan.  1859 86th St is an innocuous door but it has 6 security cameras covering it.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the application will be filled out:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


Sorry tall dark & scrawny blonde, the casting call was very clear.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Tiny breast? Just one?


Words that end in '-st' are no longer pluralized with an additional 's'.  The plural is the same as the singular.  Didn't you get the memo?  Simply NOBODY adds an 's' to an '-st' word anymore.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
@girlinabasement

Why does this feel like she's recruiting someone to join her there after the 59 minutes are up?
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: $100+ an hour sounds sweet.

At least it isn't for exposure.


Some sort of exposure seems inevitable with this...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Riley Reid can fit this into her schedule...
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thechosenprime.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [media3.giphy.com image 370x335] [View Full Size image _x_]


So much ^^^^This.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Good afternoon tiny breast and thick legs!

/can somebody tell me why im doing this?


I have to assume chicken is somehow involved.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Madison_Smiled: Tiny breast? Just one?

(o)(O)


(o)(O)
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wanna get sex trafficked cuz this is how you get sex trafficked
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Tiny breast? Just one?


They're looking to hire a Demonette of Slaanesh.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By way of illustration, the old theatrical voice practice phrase "He thrusts his fists against the posts and still insists he sees the ghosts" is now "He thrust his fist against the post and still insist he sees the ghost".

Clear as mud?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Good afternoon tiny breast and thick legs!

/can somebody tell me why im doing this?


For chartity, like the tweet says!
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Madison_Smiled: Tiny breast? Just one?

Words that end in '-st' are no longer pluralized with an additional 's'.  The plural is the same as the singular.  Didn't you get the memo?  Simply NOBODY adds an 's' to an '-st' word anymore.


"Breastases."
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it HAVE to be a female? I have both tiny breasts and thick legs....
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems legit.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tuition Scholarship Chartity"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish you assholes would stop trying to blow up my spot.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want one breast and it's for a chartity... so they want someone who's had a breast burned off?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please come and stand at door of my not at all suspicious and completely real charity event with tiny breast and thick legs. Your safetyness guaranteed, handcuffs are only for protection.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

"Make it $108 and you have a deal"?

wtf
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thunderboy: chewd: Good afternoon tiny breast and thick legs!

/can somebody tell me why im doing this?

For chartity, like the tweet says!


And if Charity isn't dancing that day, it's for Destenie or EmeralDD
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OldRod: They want one breast and it's for a chartity... so they want someone who's had a breast burned off?


No, just looking for Scythian Amazons.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only one breast, please.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tuition Scholarship Chartity: The Chartity for people who can't spell good and want to do other things good too.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It seems many are reading chartity as charity.

Hmm.  Could be char titty, a hint that she prefers a woman of color, as titties will be examined during the interview process as described in the offer.

59 minutes is to avoid some law about hiring a person for an hour.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are we sure they aren't ordering lunch?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sorry, I don't speak Craigslist
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
tiny breast and thick legs

Google Image Search does not fail.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: tiny breast and thick legs

Google Image Search does not fail.


Enjoy your upcoming meeting with HR!
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.