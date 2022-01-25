 Skip to content
(National Today)   It's National Florida Day so strip naked, put on Crocs, go outside, attack an alligator that was caught in your septic tank then use the Stand Your Ground defense when you're arrested   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell, subby?  No meth?!  It would 't be Florida Day without meth!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then bow down before the shrine to Gov. DeSantis that you undoubtedly have in your home.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: What the hell, subby?  No meth?!  It would 't be Florida Day without meth!


Indeed.  And covidiots, child-trafficking elected officials, eroding beaches, and a developer cutting down panther habitat to create cheaply built but expensively priced homes for midwest retirees.
I love this state. Some (most?) of the people, not so much anymore.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You forgot "while high on bath salts," subby...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the tegu fighting a python?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also known as the Sunshine State, Florida is famous for its warm and sunny weather and beautiful landscape.
They forgot to mention those crazy Florida Man
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x239]


It rains way too much here for that kind of fancy.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is naked poop gator wrasslin frowned upon?
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjbreeze: Also known as the Sunshine State, Florida is famous for its warm and sunny weather and beautiful landscape.
They forgot to mention those crazy Florida Man


It's 56, completely overcast and raining here where I am in the Sunshine State.  Brrrrr.

/I'm still wearing shorts though
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you have on crocs, but nothing else, I don't think you are technically naked.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: What the hell, subby?  No meth?!  It would 't be Florida Day without meth!


xanadian: You forgot "while high on bath salts," subby...


Heh, true but headlines have a size limit.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image image 425x239]


that's a Canadian thing.  Seen on snowbirds when escaping Canadian winters.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let's celebrate
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The new Native American groups from the South banded with fugitive slaves and became a group known as the Black Seminoles

Huh once in a blue moon Ric Romero has something new to teach
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Snowbirds love the place.
 
ifky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
While ignoring a hurricane evacuation order?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A "national" day for only one state?

[IdontthinksoTim.jpg]

We celebrate on July 4 of every year, as it was written in blood and ink.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kabloink: Let's celebrate
[Fark user image 408x250]


Hey, I don't wear glasses.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You're in trouble, Subby. It's illegal to hurt the feelings of Floridians by correctly pointing out their history of being horrible people.

/Yes, really.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: You're in trouble, Subby. It's illegal to hurt the feelings of Floridians by correctly pointing out their history of being horrible people.

/Yes, really.


You're just upset that we don't let you make fun of redheads or tell women to make you a sandwich anymore.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: jim32rr: [Fark user image image 425x239]

that's a Canadian thing.  Seen on snowbirds when escaping Canadian winters.


Thanks for the heads-up, DNRTFA. Oh and ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NSFW

Anything Goes In Florida [Full Song] | Big Mouth | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube HeGbDRbodNQ
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: A "national" day for only one state?

[IdontthinksoTim.jpg]

We celebrate on July 4 of every year, as it was written in blood and ink.


I can't find any reference to the history of "National Florida Day". Might be as fake as Florida's Covid numbers.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
