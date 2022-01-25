 Skip to content
"I hereby decree it MILF Day at Dunkin' Donuts. Here's your dollar"
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Objectification of women is a terrible thing.

Also, this article needs pics.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Objectification of women is a terrible thing.

Also, this article needs pics.


There's video if that's your sorta thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Oh, Hi!  Thanks for delivering my Dunkin MILF dollar, why don't you come in and dunk your crueler into my oven?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I need to start going to Dunking for my MILF Dollar. I gotta pay my meth dealer, eventually"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Here at the Waffle House, patrons pay us a MILF dollar. It's included in the tip"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I was got $2 dollars on Dunkin's MILF Monday. I went to the drive up twice in one visit!"
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow. This is a thing....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's not creepy at all
 
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That's not creepy at all


I was just gonna say, that was super creepy.

I mean, I know I'm old, but no, that was really creepy
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some women like being sexually objectified when getting their morning coffee, you know? I'm not going to shame anyone.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I assume we are talking about an ex-employee, here?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pfft, whatever. Every day is MILF day.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Wow. This is a thing....

[Fark user image 640x408]


Everything is a thing.

See what I did there, pun wise?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fire the dumbass and apologize to the the customer.  Doesn't matter that he was 'flattering' her, or how attractive she is, or her age... it was highly unprofessional even at that level of service job.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: beezeltown: Objectification of women is a terrible thing.

Also, this article needs pics.

There's video if that's your sorta thing.


"Thank you mommy"

Ewww... the cringe...
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
MILF Island | 30 Rock
Youtube YqJNgAP2QnU
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A lot of MILF at the donut shops.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I assume we are talking about an ex-employee, here?

One particular comment appears to suggest that the stunt got Danenhower fired from his job as it read: "This is why he was fired."

To which Danenhower himself replied: "Just had an interview today at a new Dunkin."


I promise you he gets hired at the new one, they aren't picky.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now I understand why the cops hang out at Dunkin
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's been posting tiktoks from Dunkin drive-thrus for a while now.  I only glanced over it, so not sure if they're the same one or not, but anyhow with 1.5M subscribers, I can't imagine the company is unaware that he's videoing customers while working and then posting it online.  If a franchisee is willing to put up with having a tiktok e-boy doing his shtick on the job, maybe the company is just ignoring it until someone complains hard enough since he's basically advertising for them.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Fire the dumbass and apologize to the the customer.  Doesn't matter that he was 'flattering' her, or how attractive she is, or her age... it was highly unprofessional even at that level of service job.


But totally worth it for the tictok views...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: He's been posting tiktoks from Dunkin drive-thrus for a while now.  I only glanced over it, so not sure if they're the same one or not, but anyhow with 1.5M subscribers, I can't imagine the company is unaware that he's videoing customers while working and then posting it online.  If a franchisee is willing to put up with having a tiktok e-boy doing his shtick on the job, maybe the company is just ignoring it until someone complains hard enough since he's basically advertising for them.


Using TikTok on company time should get you fired.

/Into the sun
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Fire the dumbass and apologize to the the customer.  Doesn't matter that he was 'flattering' her, or how attractive she is, or her age... it was highly unprofessional even at that level of service job.


fark off. Let employees be humans. JFC
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: New Rising Sun: He's been posting tiktoks from Dunkin drive-thrus for a while now.  I only glanced over it, so not sure if they're the same one or not, but anyhow with 1.5M subscribers, I can't imagine the company is unaware that he's videoing customers while working and then posting it online.  If a franchisee is willing to put up with having a tiktok e-boy doing his shtick on the job, maybe the company is just ignoring it until someone complains hard enough since he's basically advertising for them.

Using TikTok on company time should get you fired.

/Into the sun



FTFY.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He basically said the "f" word to a customer and in a sexually inappropriate way.
(Then the "s" word on top of that!)

I'm not sure what he was thinking...but he wasn't being as thoughtful as he thought he was.

/although it is the thought that counts
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We have a stone wall in front of our house and one day we found the word "MILF" written there in chalk. Mrs. Chronic pretended to be outraged for a couple of minutes but I got her to admit she actually thought it was cool.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hoblit: He basically said the "f" word to a customer and in a sexually inappropriate way.
(Then the "s" word on top of that!)

I'm not sure what he was thinking...but he wasn't being as thoughtful as he thought he was.

/although it is the thought that counts


I'm seeing a distinct lack of thought from this particular employee.

SumoJeb: Unsung_Hero: Fire the dumbass and apologize to the the customer.  Doesn't matter that he was 'flattering' her, or how attractive she is, or her age... it was highly unprofessional even at that level of service job.

fark off. Let employees be humans. JFC


I really hope you're kidding.  There's "taking a few minutes on fark at work" human or "having a chat with coworkers" human, but then there's "sexually harassing customers" human.  That last one doesn't fly, and "oh, I was doing it to post on social media" doesn't make that better.  If anything, it might make it worse.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Like warm apple fritters.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It alternates with MALF Monday
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 640x541]

"Oh, Hi!  Thanks for delivering my Dunkin MILF dollar, why don't you come in and dunk your crueler into my oven?"


"Here's your groceries ma'am.  If you don't mind, I'd rather just have the money for them."
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: He's been posting tiktoks from Dunkin drive-thrus for a while now.  I only glanced over it, so not sure if they're the same one or not, but anyhow with 1.5M subscribers, I can't imagine the company is unaware that he's videoing customers while working and then posting it online.  If a franchisee is willing to put up with having a tiktok e-boy doing his shtick on the job, maybe the company is just ignoring it until someone complains hard enough since he's basically advertising for them.


Company-sponsored sexual harassment. That's a bold move, Dunkin'.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x478]

"I need to start going to Dunking for my MILF Dollar. I gotta pay my meth dealer, eventually"


"Hello, Miss Klutzworth?  Sorry to bother you so late, but could you tell me what page the homework is on?"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baronbloodbath: New Rising Sun: He's been posting tiktoks from Dunkin drive-thrus for a while now.  I only glanced over it, so not sure if they're the same one or not, but anyhow with 1.5M subscribers, I can't imagine the company is unaware that he's videoing customers while working and then posting it online.  If a franchisee is willing to put up with having a tiktok e-boy doing his shtick on the job, maybe the company is just ignoring it until someone complains hard enough since he's basically advertising for them.

Using TikTok on company time should get you fired.

/Into the sun


I'm sure Papa Dunkin is very sore about the $0.30 in lost productivity that this kid wasn't busy staring at the back of the store.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I applaud this young man and thank him for entertaining me. Now, fire his dumb ass.

It's like my dad said about Snowden: "Good for him, somebody had to do it. Now they should hang him."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x637]

"I was got $2 dollars on Dunkin's MILF Monday. I went to the drive up twice in one visit!"


"Ah, Miss Jenkins.  I see that we both have the same taste in stripper clubs.  Don't forget to upload that Power Point file to the company server before the meeting tomorrow."
 
