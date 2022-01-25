 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Live in the Washington, D.C. area and have a girlfriend who's been pleading for you to take her to a Little Mermaid-themed bar as soon as you can find one? Well, I've got good news for you. Also, get a new girlfriend   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it under the sea?
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd take her, but only if she promises to snarfblatt my dinglehopper.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'Enchantment Under The Sea'?

This is Heavy.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The margins on those drinks must be insane.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also, get a new girlfriend
Also have a seat over there.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...Matt Gaetz
 
sleze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am a Disney Nerd.  Mrs. SLEZE is a SUPER Disney Nerd who loves the Little Mermaid.  However...after looking at pics of that place...

RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Still sounds like a better date than picking apples or blueberries. I'm sorry ladies but that is work not a fun day out.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cleaning those bottles must be a pain in the ass
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If my SO said to me "If you take me to this bar i'll do whatever you want when we get home.  no limits, absolutely anything goes, no judgement ever. What do you say?" my response would be "we need to talk."
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby, you started strong by implying that anyone reading this headline is male. That's certainly true, this is Fark after all. Then you boldly implied that women need a man's accompaniment to check out a new bar. This assertion is a bit more speculative, but at this point it's one SCOTUS ruling away, so I'll give it to you. But you lost me at the implication that Farkers could get another girlfriend.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mixing booze with children's media about ignoring societal norms and not listening to your protective parents to romantically pursue a man you've just met?  Yeah... PD better be down there double-checking IDs a LOT.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mrs. F likes to say that everything is better down where it's wetter. I must say I agree completely.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: If my SO said to me "If you take me to this bar i'll do whatever you want when we get home.  no limits, absolutely anything goes, no judgement ever. What do you say?" my response would be "we need to talk."


Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I'm sorry, Mr. Gaetz, but...she's going to need to be at least 18 to be admitted..."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Mrs. F likes to say that everything is better down where it's wetter. I must say I agree completely.


Thanks for the ear worm. You couldn't have gone with a "Poor, Unfortunate Souls" reference instead?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look at this biatch,
isn't she neat?
I bet she can make my sheet set complete,

...and wouldn't you know she just hurled :( ,
I guess she tried every drink
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Local bar industry must be floundering
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: MikeyFuccon: Mrs. F likes to say that everything is better down where it's wetter. I must say I agree completely.

Thanks for the ear worm. You couldn't have gone with a "Poor, Unfortunate Souls" reference instead?


In principle yes, but it would have been harder to make a joke about genital lubrication.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Many years ago I went to a sing along Little Mermaid at the Castro (SF art house theater) with some friends.
The smell of desperation in there was palpable, especially during any scene with Prince Whatshisface.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As far as mermaid bars go, the Sip n Dip in Great Falls has a much better crowd.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I want to be
where Disney's lawyers are.
I want to see
want to see them litigating.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Is it under the sea?


It's better down where it's wetter...
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Still sounds like a better date than picking apples or blueberries. I'm sorry ladies but that is work not a fun day out.


You sound like you have no idea what it means when a woman wears a green dress.
 
