NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This will end well.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuck Berry - Too Much Monkey Business
Youtube 5b2w_nJLuvw
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trailer full of monkeys?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't anyone learn from the movie Outbreak?
You don't play with strange monkeys!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Trailer full of monkeys?


they're normally stored in barrels.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said her has pinkeye and a cough.


OG COVID?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen macaque?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danville is near Scranton? If by near they mean 75 miles away, ok.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly she needs to be shaved, sterilized, and destroyed.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what we know of Subby, quite literally everyone is safe, no one needs to see a doctor.

/DNRTFA
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I walked through their feces so I was very close"

... And guess what can cause Pinkeye in Humans.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Didn't anyone learn from the movie Outbreak?
You don't play with strange monkeys!


What if you have twelve of them?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Pennsylvania Lab Monkey Escape" is the name of my Fox News Election coverage band
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do people have this innate desire to stick things where they don't belong? Never mind.
 
mikey15
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All safe here, no one's touched mine in years.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't worry subby... I have no interest in touching your cock, eh?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Women drivers.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mark Morrison - Return of the Mack (Official Music Video)
Youtube uB1D9wWxd2w
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does this mean I'm allowed to post pics of macaque?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never stop to help the lab monkeys.  I realize you love animals, and are a good person, and will stop to help when you see an accident.  But the first question you should have is "does this involve lab monkeys".  If the answer is yes, keep on trucking.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
did anyone make a cock joke yet? lol
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
and put her hand in one of the cages

How dumb can you be?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm old.  Go away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: and put her hand in one of the cages

How dumb can you be?


You have clearly answered your own question. THAT dumb. That dumb is how dumb she can be.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
imgc.allpostersimages.comView Full Size
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Danville is near Scranton? If by near they mean 75 miles away, ok.


it might have been more intriguing if they said "20 miles from Centralia" instead
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's perfectly fine madam the monkey already had herpes before it bit you however the self driving truck industry is down a hundred auto-pilots.
 
