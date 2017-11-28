 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   As you can see, they are practically twins   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, United Kingdom, Shane Lee Brown, Las Vegas metropolitan area, city of Henderson, Pleading, black man, Judge, Nevada  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That took eight days to clear up?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: That took eight days to clear up?


Pointing out the difference in age, ethnicity, and name on the ID, well that takes time, Old Son. Time that law enforcement just doesn't have. You see, reading those arrest warrants is hard, and in the time it takes to identify a perp means that others will get away with stuff. Bad stuff. Horrible stuff. Why, they could be selling loose cigarettes before you know it, and we can't have that in a polite society.

Why do you hate polite society so much?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: That took eight days to clear up?


Because they got all Cs in high school?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, that "nice young black man" WAS knowingly driving with a suspended license which is why he failed to provide it when pulled over.  I don't know what he did to get a contempt of court charge, but it probably wasn't nice.

So I'm going to go with, "cops didn't care about the mistaken identity for crime number 1 when they clearly had him for crime number 2".
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: BizarreMan: That took eight days to clear up?

Pointing out the difference in age, ethnicity, and name on the ID, well that takes time, Old Son. Time that law enforcement just doesn't have. You see, reading those arrest warrants is hard, and in the time it takes to identify a perp means that others will get away with stuff. Bad stuff. Horrible stuff. Why, they could be selling loose cigarettes before you know it, and we can't have that in a polite society.

Why do you hate polite society so much?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: hubiestubert: BizarreMan: That took eight days to clear up?

Pointing out the difference in age, ethnicity, and name on the ID, well that takes time, Old Son. Time that law enforcement just doesn't have. You see, reading those arrest warrants is hard, and in the time it takes to identify a perp means that others will get away with stuff. Bad stuff. Horrible stuff. Why, they could be selling loose cigarettes before you know it, and we can't have that in a polite society.

Why do you hate polite society so much?

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I heard that loosies are up to 75cents now, for a Newport.
/worth it to not have a full pack, for me
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Well, that "nice young black man" WAS knowingly driving with a suspended license which is why he failed to provide it when pulled over.  I don't know what he did to get a contempt of court charge, but it probably wasn't nice.

So I'm going to go with, "cops didn't care about the mistaken identity for crime number 1 when they clearly had him for crime number 2".


Cops don't seem to care or realize that not having your paperwork isn't reason to keep people indefinitely detained, but for some reason they do it all the time to minorities.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Well, that "nice young black man" WAS knowingly driving with a suspended license which is why he failed to provide it when pulled over.  I don't know what he did to get a contempt of court charge, but it probably wasn't nice.

So I'm going to go with, "cops didn't care about the mistaken identity for crime number 1 when they clearly had him for crime number 2".


Ah yes, the time-honored "well he must be guilty of sumthin'" response.  Keep those boots nicely polished!  Also, since you clearly read TFA and can see that the contempt of court charge is most likely failure to pay a fine, take your "it probably wasn't nice" insinuations and shove them firmly up your drainpipe.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"He is now seeking $500,000 (£370,000) in punitive damages."

Go for $5,000,000. Kneecap these stupid farks.

Then donate a healthy portion of that to that candidate running against the current police chief/mayor/sheriff/whatever.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Unsung_Hero: Well, that "nice young black man" WAS knowingly driving with a suspended license which is why he failed to provide it when pulled over.  I don't know what he did to get a contempt of court charge, but it probably wasn't nice.

So I'm going to go with, "cops didn't care about the mistaken identity for crime number 1 when they clearly had him for crime number 2".

Ah yes, the time-honored "well he must be guilty of sumthin'" response.  Keep those boots nicely polished!  Also, since you clearly read TFA and can see that the contempt of court charge is most likely failure to pay a fine, take your "it probably wasn't nice" insinuations and shove them firmly up your drainpipe.


Is it legal to not pay fines? I've had to pay a few over the years and just assumed that it wasn't optional.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Well, that "nice young black man" WAS knowingly driving with a suspended license which is why he failed to provide it when pulled over.  I don't know what he did to get a contempt of court charge, but it probably wasn't nice.


I'm going to go with "not wearing a tie" and/or "appearing before a white judge"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Is it legal to not pay fines? I've had to pay a few over the years and just assumed that it wasn't optional.


Yeah if you don't pay the fines they put you in prison where you make 38 cents an hour and it takes you a year to pay it back. Perfect system
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Last Man on Earth: Unsung_Hero: Well, that "nice young black man" WAS knowingly driving with a suspended license which is why he failed to provide it when pulled over.  I don't know what he did to get a contempt of court charge, but it probably wasn't nice.

So I'm going to go with, "cops didn't care about the mistaken identity for crime number 1 when they clearly had him for crime number 2".

Ah yes, the time-honored "well he must be guilty of sumthin'" response.  Keep those boots nicely polished!  Also, since you clearly read TFA and can see that the contempt of court charge is most likely failure to pay a fine, take your "it probably wasn't nice" insinuations and shove them firmly up your drainpipe.

Is it legal to not pay fines? I've had to pay a few over the years and just assumed that it wasn't optional.


You're not allowed to be jailed over traffic fines. We got rid of debtor's prisons back in the 1800s. Some restrictions apply.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Go for $5,000,000. Kneecap these stupid farks.


The taxpayers pay for police mistakes, not the police.  This is why the police wouldn't care if you sued for five billion and won.  It doesn't hurt them in the least.

Take it out of their salaries and you'll see change, fast.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do traffic warrants lead to arrests? Tad confused, he had actual warrants, so would it have changed the outcome?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But there's no systematic racism in America right Republicans?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
d3m2ca683sarz5.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
