(I Heart Radio)   This is why I don't eat broccoli. Well not this specifically, things like this   (thenew933.iheart.com)
25
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby. This will be useful to add to my list of reasons for not eating it as well.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FREE MEAT!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Derek Stevens Audition - SNL
Youtube VUrbtUwsRXo
 
johnnytao2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A woman in Australia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Woman Shocked To Find Live Scorpion In Her Broccoli

Could have been worse.

The scorpion could have found her first.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's what I'd call a bonus. Fried scorpions are delicious. Being in Australia scorpions are common, and where eating scorpion is common, I'm kinda surprised she flipped out so much.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
According to an Aldi spokesperson, it is unusual to find a scorpion in their bagged vegetables


Is their Spokesman a Mr. M. Python?   Of course it'd been worse if they said "oh yeah, scorpion in the broccoli? is she sure there was just one?  We try to ensure AT LEAST three per bag."
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meh. Extra protein.

I'll eat all the broccoli you don't.

/I recommend staying upwind.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The broccoli screamed "Why?  You have doomed us both!"

He just sighed, then replied, "You knew I was a scorpion when we met. It is my nature."
 
Huntceet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey! There's people who keep scorpions as pets. They'll pay money for them.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She looked down and heard "Get over here!"
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VUrbtUwsRXo]


Came to see some for Choppin'.
Leaving satisfied.
Thank you
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You have to be very cautious about inspecting and cleaning your vegetables.

Contrary to what most might think, a scorpion will not just step up and announce, "HERE I AM!!"

/hurricane
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like the scorpion rocked her like a hurricane.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheraTx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
even the vegetables want to kill you
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know who else didn't like broccoli?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Chloe and her husband attempted to capture the angry arachnid, but ultimately, her father-in-law was able to trap it.

Translation: couple of millennial snowflakes screamed like biatches until Boomer / Gen X dad saved the day.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA: "According to an Aldi spokesperson, it is unusual to find a scorpion in their bagged vegetables..."

"Unusual" is not a very comforting word here.  Just how often, exactly, does a customer find a scorpion in his or her produce?  Once a week?  Once a month?  This is an area where we are really going to want to nail down exactly what you mean by "unusual."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes - Time for Broccoli! | truTV
Youtube ZltfxY87mww
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i like broccoli
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Roast it in the oven with salt, pepper, garlic, then spritz it with lime juice. I could eat that all day.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reminds me of an old joke:

A lawyer is eating dinner at a fine French restaurant. He suddenly notices there is a scorpion in his broccoli. Aghast, he jumps up and shouts to the waiter "there's a scorpion in my broccoli!" and the waiter says "no soup, radio!"
 
