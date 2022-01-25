 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   WHO warns of not one or two strains of Omicron circulating around the globe, there are now four different strains out there. Good thing most everyone is bored of it (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am sooooo done with Covid.  Sorry.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: I am sooooo done with Covid.  Sorry.


You sweet summer child, COVID aint done with us.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Experts have said there is little to be concerned about at the moment, and crucially, there is no evidence of it being any more severe."

Piss off, subby
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Omicron Ceti III strain is the worst. It makes you climb trees.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "Experts have said there is little to be concerned about at the moment, and crucially, there is no evidence of it being any more severe."

Piss off, subby


experts: Omicron is mild!!!

Sane people: But hospitalizations are at an all time high

Experts: no one saw this coming!

Up next:

Sane people: deaths are spiking!

Experts: no one saw this coming!

Idiots: why didn't you protect us from ourselves!
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hopefully it's evolving to be weaker and weaker each time
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like we need the Count to **** this.

The Count Censored
Youtube B-Wd-Q3F8KM
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Four!
//Ah ha ha!
///Three?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: I am sooooo done with Covid.  Sorry.


Hope you or yours don't get an illness or injury that requires hospitalization. In some parts of the country, you might not receive that care.

Then you'll see how "done with COVID" you actually are.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That busy area on the right is Endemicity.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA, Delta had over 200 sub-variants, and IIRC, the one they ended up calling "Delta Plus" was the only one that actually changed anything measurable. A pretty good rule of thumb is this: unless something has been given a new name by the WHO, you can probably ignore it. Some of the mutations they track will turn into full new variants or stronger versions of existing ones, but the overwhelming majority won't.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: I am sooooo done with Covid.  Sorry.


Enjoy this year then, it's the lowest covid infection rate you'll see for the rest of your life
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are they calling it a strain instead of a variant because they're tired of making up new names?
 
